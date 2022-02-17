Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor in Southern India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)has rolled out electric-vehicle fast-charging corridors on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway at ten of its fuel stations along the 900-kilometre route on both sides of the highway. The company has deployed CCS-2 DC fast-chargers at the stretch, making it the country's first EV friendly highway.

The launch of the EV charging corridor on the Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway will be followed up by key routes which have high existing motorist traffic. Through this push, the company is converting 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fuelling options including EV charging facility to customers.

The company has acknowledged that by deploying fast-chargers for electric vehicles, it is trying to build customer confidence in the ease of finding conveniently located EV charging stations as well as in elimination of range anxiety. "Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in providing convenience oriented solutions and experiences to its customers across segments, said PS Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL.

Bharat Petroleum further plans to provide CCS-2 electric-vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country to boost inter-city travel on electric vehicles.

The company aims to become a net-zero energy company by 2040 and in order to achieve this, the company is developing a road-map of sustainable solutions. Last year, the company had announced that it will offer space to set up EV charging points at its over 9,000 petrol pumps. It has chalked out a plan to offer charging stations at around 7,000 petrol pumps over next few years. While strengthening India's EV infrastructure, this will also help BPCL with a new business opportunity in future.

