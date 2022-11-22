HT Auto
Sony-Honda training gun at Tesla, may put PS5 in upcoming autonomous EV

Tesla has always intended to offer more than just an electric car. The US EV major aims to offer a complete experience with its cars. The feature-rich Tesla Car System is part of that strategy. Rival auto companies are aware of this strategy and have been working on their own products with unique experiences on offer. Sony and Honda have been working on an all-electric autonomous vehicle project that aims to take on Tesla with not only performance but features as well. Eurogamer has reported that Sony and Honda are mulling cramming a PS5 into their upcoming EV that will be focusing on entertainment-based experiences for the occupants. Whether putting a PS5 into a car is safe or not is a different question, though.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 16:02 PM
Sony is planning to use its car as a hardware for wide range of entertainment, connectivity and network offering. (REUTERS)
Sony is planning to use its car as a hardware for wide range of entertainment, connectivity and network offering.

Also Read : First-ever Sony-Honda EV is landing soon

Financial Times has quoted Izumi Kawanishi, the joint venture’s president, who said that it’s integrating the PlayStation 5 into the upcoming autonomous driving electric car is technologically possible. This has further cemented the rumour. However, Sony and Honda have not divulged further details about the plan.

Sony is not just planning to integrate games into its car like Tesla. The tech major is planning to develop a car that will act as hardware and will cater to the entertainment and network the company would like to offer, claimed Yasuhide Mizuno, chair of Sony Honda Mobility and senior managing officer of Honda Motor Co. Clearly, Sony and Honda's electric vehicle is intended to be a content consumption device on wheels.

Tesla introduced its latest Model S and Model X cars with larger horizontal screens in 2021 and added an AMD RDNA 2 graphics card. During a demonstration, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it is literally at the level of a PlayStation 5. It's been over a year, but Musk's promise for the availability of big games like Cyberpunk 2077 is yet to be fulfilled. The most notable game released for these two cars is the original 2D Sonic the Hedgehog. Meanwhile, Sony and Honda's plan to introduce PlayStation 5 itself into their car comes as an eyepopper. This could propel Tesla to move faster and bring more interesting and latest games to its in-car infotainment system.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2022, 16:02 PM IST
