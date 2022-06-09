HT Auto
Singapore speeds up EV adoption, registration rate doubles in early 2022

More and more people are buying an EV in Singapore, an island city-state with some very ambitious plans to cut emissions from land-based transportation options.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 08:40 AM
File photo of Singapore skyline.

If the first five months of this year are an indication, Singapore is embracing electric vehicles (EVs) more than ever before with the pace of registration increasing significantly over figures from all of 2021. A Bloomberg report highlights how EVs here accorded for 8.4 per cent of all new car registrations so far this year and that this is double of the share EVs had last year and over 20 per cent from 2020.

Singapore has been steadily promoting EV adoption with a number of plans put into action that includes incentives for establishing EV-related infrastructure. The country, in fact, aims to have as many as 60,000 chargers all across the city state by 2030. While range-related anxieties may not be as prevalent here as in other parts of the world owing to the size of the island country, officials believe that having a robust charging network would still promote battery-powered vehicles. Additionally, the government here has also launched numerous campaigns to raise awareness for EVs with the most prominent of these being a campaign called ‘Power EVery Move’.

Singapore is also looking at cutting its emissions from land transport options by as much as 80 per cent by 2050 and to achieve this, EVs have to play a far greater role than they do at the moment. Currently, the options available for a private customer in the electric car segment includes models like Nissan Leaf, MZ ZS EV, Renault Zoe, Hyundai Kona, Tesla Model 3 and Model S, Porsche Taycan, among others. This list is also expanding with passing time and more options are believed to further open electric doors to local Singapore customers.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric car Electric mobility
