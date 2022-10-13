Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why

Simple One electric scooter was launched in August of 2021 at a starting price of ₹ 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

Electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy on Thursday announced the delay in commencing the deliveries of its flagship scooter, Simple One. The delay comes as owing to the recent battery safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Simple One electric scooter will comply and adhere to the new standards.

The company has welcomed the recent battery safety guidelines issued by the ministry as safety becomes the utmost priority in the electric vehicle space and the industry which is still at a nascent stage. “Safety has been our priority since the beginning. The scooters delivered will be the best in class scooters that are safe, and futuristic," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy.

(Also read | Uttar Pradesh now has a new EV policy, blockbuster incentives for buyers)

The scooter was launched in August of 2021 at a starting price of ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. The company also conducted test rides for the customers to experience the Simple One e-scooter in twelve cities - Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, and Bhubaneshwar. A total of three thousand people took part in the event pan India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The standard variant of Simple One comes with a real-world range of 203 kilometres (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), while the long-range variant comes with over 300 km of range in ideal conditions with an additional battery pack. The electric scooter can be pre-booked at ₹1,947 on the company's official website.

Simple One will be produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The automaker has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will be spread across 600 acres of lanf and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually. With this, the company claims to become the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.

First Published Date: