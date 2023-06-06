Simple One e-scooter deliveries commence in Bengaluru, more cities to follow soon

Electric two-wheeler start-up Simple Energy has commenced deliveries of the One electric scooter, days after it was launched in the country last month . Priced from ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Simple One electric scooter was handed over to the first set of customers in Bengaluru, while the company says deliveries will begin in other cities in a phased manner. The One was first unveiled in August 2021 and it has taken the company a little under two years to get the production version rolled out.

The Simple One has garnered over one lakh bookings since inception and the model is made at the manufacturer’s facility in Tamil Nadu with a production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum. The e-scooter has a range of 212 km on a single charge with a 5 kWh battery pack. It develops 11.3 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque from its PMS motor. The One is the fastest electric scooter with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.77 seconds and a top speed of 105 kmph.

Also Read : Simple One prototype vs production-spec: What's changed?

The Simple One is available in six colour options and is identical to the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro in pricing

Speaking on the beginning of deliveries, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are elated to commence the deliveries of the Simple ONE, starting with customers in Bengaluru. We are all proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in creating a holistic product that is both sustainable and an efficient transportation option for our customers. We are confident that we will be successful in creating a delightful ownership experience for our customers and believe that Simple ONE will revolutionize the segment by creating a greener future."

The Simple One has been developed completely in-house with only the battery cells imported from overseas. It is the first e-scooter to get a thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore, helping mitigate any thermal runaways. On the feature front, the electric scooter gets a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle telematics via the app, and more. The model comes with a 750-watt charger and can be charged between 0-80 per cent with a standard charger in 5 hours and 54 minutes.

Simple Energy will be expanding retail operations across India in a staggered manner. The company says is working closely with authorised dealers to ensure timely deliveries and after-sales support. The start-up plans to expand its retail presence to 40-50 cities through 160-180 dealerships in the future.

First Published Date: