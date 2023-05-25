Simple One prototype vs production-spec: What’s changed on the electric scooter?

The Simple One electric scooter finally went on sale recently but a lot changed on the scooter than it was first showcased in 2021
The production-spec Simple One may look the same but there’s plenty new under the bodywork and there are new colour options too added to the mix
The Simple One e-scooter now offers 212 km on a single charge as against the previously claimed 236 km. This is due to the 19 kg weight increment on the scooter
The weight increase has been due to a bigger 5 kWh battery pack instead of a 4.8 kWh unit earlier. The bigger size made it easier to comply with the latest AIS 156 norms
The battery casings have also been reworked on the scooter that further add to the overall kerb weight that nows stands at 134 kg
Despite the weight increase, the Simple One still remains quick with 0-40 kmph coming up in 2.77 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph
While Simple originally announced 4 colours on the One electric scooter, it now gets two new colours - Brazen X and Light X
The Simple One no more retails at ₹1.10 lakh. Instead, it is now priced from ₹1.45 lakh, going up to ₹1.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
The price hike has largely been due to the change in FAME II policy, which means the model is eligible for fewer subsidies than before