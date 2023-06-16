Premium electric motorcycle maker Raptee opens its first factory in Chennai

Premium electric motorcycle startup, Raptee has opened its first manufacturing facility in Chennai. The EV maker said that the facility will start production in the second half of this year. The startup also said that it plans to invest ₹85 crore in this plant which will have an annual production capacity of one lakh units. Also, this will serve as the primary production plant for Raptee for the next 24 months, claimed the startup in an official statement.

Raptee has not revealed many details about its upcoming premium electric motorcycle. However, its official website reveals that the electric motorcycle will be able to run at a top speed of 135 kmph with a real-world range of 150 kilometres on a single charge. Slated to launch later this year, the electric motorcycle will be able to sprint 0-60 kmph in less than 3.5 seconds and it comes with a fast charging technology that allows 0-80 per cent charging in 45 minutes.

Also Read : Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings

The official website of the startup also teases the outline of the electric bike. It would come as a sporty commuter motorcycle with sharp contours, LED daytime running lights integrated into the LED headlamps, LED taillights and a fully digital instrument cluster capable of showing various information. The Ev will run on black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. For braking duty, there will disc brakes on the front and rear. The bike will feature an upside-down front fork performing suspension duty, as the teaser image reveals.

Speaking about the new production facility of the startup, it would employ 470 people for manufacturing and further design innovation. The facility will have an in-house research and development team in the same campus.

Dinesh Arjun, co-founder and CEO of Raptee, said that the facility comes as a huge leap forward for the startup. “This is a huge leap forward for us. We are at an inflection point where we move from a small R&D outfit to becoming a full-blown OEM and we’ve identified the perfect property to maintain the balance for the years to come. We’ve been very particular about having the R&D and Manufacturing teams in the same campus to improve collaborations in this extremely crucial period for the company and that meant the entire property will need to be inside the City. This facility ticks all those boxes and will help service our customers better," he added.

First Published Date: