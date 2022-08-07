Ola S1 Pro electric scooter may soon get new colour variant

As per a teaser video posted by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the company's flagship e-scooter might now be introduced in a shade of green.

Ola Electric may introduce a new colour variant on the S1 Pro electric scooter on August 15, when the EV maker is also set to debut its first electric four-wheeler. Though the company has revealed no details about the new colour shade on its electric scooter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted a teaser dropping a hint that the flagship scooter might now be introduced in a shade of green.

The teaser posted by Aggarwal shows the silhouette of the electric scooter in the backdrop of a forest with a caption reading that greenest scooter just got greener. “On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we've made," the post read. Currently, the electric scooter is available in Marshmellow, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, and Gerua colour options.

On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses? 🇮🇳 😉 pic.twitter.com/aMFxToOSTo — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 7, 2022

The electric scooter was introduced by the company on August 15 last year in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro. While the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with an ARAI certified range of 185 kms on a single charge, its claimed top speed is 15 kmph. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in three seconds. It comes equipped with features such as the latest Move OS2 software updates, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.

The biggest announcement coming from Ola Electric on Independence Day is the debut of its electric four-wheeler. Ola has been teasing the upcoming electric four-wheeler, which is expected to be launched next year. Earlier in June, the company offered a glimpse into its upcoming electric four-wheeler during the Ola customer day at the Ola Futurefactory. Aggarwal had said that more details about the product will be revealed on August 15. He also committed to develop the best product for the customers in the electric vehicle segment.

