Ola Electric offers big festive discount on S1 Pro. Here's how to buy one

This is the first time that Ola Electric is offering discount on its flagship electric scooter S1 Pro since its launch back in August last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 18:14 PM
In a first, Tamil Nadu-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric is offering discounts on its flagship electric scooter. The EV maker has announced that it will offer the S1 Pro electric scooter at a discounted rate during the ongoing festive season to get more traction. The S1 Pro, which was launched at a starting price of 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), can be bought at a discount of 10,000. The purchase window for the festive discount is already live.

Ola Electric made the announcement of the festive offer through it social media handles which read, “Make the most of Ola’s festive offer and celebrate with flat Rs.10,000 off on the Ola S1 Pro. Other finance options also waiting for you." The offer is valid till Dussehra, October 5.

To avail the benefit, one needs to log on to the official website of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. After clicking the festive offer tab, one will be led to pick the option to buy S1 Pro at the discounted rate, which is 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Rest of the buying process remains the same.

Ola S1 Pro comes with an ARAI certified range of over 180 kms on a single charge while the true range of the electric scooter is claimed to be around 170 kms. The S1 Pro can clock a top speed of up to 116 kmph and sprint from zero to 40 kmph in just under three seconds.

The Ola S1 Pro comes equipped with a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that takes around 6 hours and 30 minutes to get fully recharged. It rivals the likes of Ather Energy's 450X Gen 3 electric scooter among others.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro Electric vehicle Electric scooter
