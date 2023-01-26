HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Celebrates 74th Republic Day With 'unity Ride', Rolls Out Special Offers

Ola celebrates 74th Republic Day with 'Unity Ride', rolls out special offers

Ola Electric celebrated India’s 74th Republic Day with the ‘Ola Unity Ride’ that saw electric two-wheeler customers from across the country coming together for a special ride. The Ola Unity Ride saw over 5,000 participants irrespective of the make and model. Ola has also rolled out special offers for customers on Republic Day to entice customers further.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 26 Jan 2023, 20:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ola Unity Ride held on the 74th Republic Day of India saw over 5,000 participants across 100+ cities
The Ola Unity Ride held on the 74th Republic Day of India saw over 5,000 participants across 100+ cities
The Ola Unity Ride held on the 74th Republic Day of India saw over 5,000 participants across 100+ cities
The Ola Unity Ride held on the 74th Republic Day of India saw over 5,000 participants across 100+ cities

The new offers include a 10,000 discount on the Ola S1 Pro and an additional 5,000 off on the S1 Pro Khaki Edition. The company is also offering easy financing with zero down payment and processing fees, while EMIs can start from as low as 2,499, depending on the finance plan you choose.

Also Read : Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks, rider recovering

Ola is offering discounts of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 on the S1 Pro and an additional exchange bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 as well till January 29, 2023
Ola is offering discounts of 10,000 on the S1 Pro and an additional exchange bonus of 10,000 as well till January 29, 2023
Ola is offering discounts of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 on the S1 Pro and an additional exchange bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 as well till January 29, 2023
Ola is offering discounts of 10,000 on the S1 Pro and an additional exchange bonus of 10,000 as well till January 29, 2023

Furthermore, Ola Electric has announced discounts of up to 10,000 on the exchange of any petrol-powered or electric scooter with the Ola S1. The offer though is for a limited period between January 26-29, 2023, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The offers are being rolled out alongside the brand’s new experience centres with the company on track to open its 200th outlet by the end of this month.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Storm 125 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Concerning the Ola Unity Ride, the electric two-wheeler maker announced that the ride was conducted in over 100 cities and a cumulative 1.5 lakh km were covered in the day. Ola had called upon all electric two-wheeler owners to participate in the Unity Ride, and the company says the overwhelming participation has made it the world’s largest EV ride of its kind.

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 20:21 PM IST
TAGS: Republic Day 74th republic day Ola electric Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 549 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola celebrates 74th Republic Day with 'Unity Ride', rolls out special offers
Ola celebrates 74th Republic Day with 'Unity Ride', rolls out special offers
Microsoft releases new details for upcoming Forza Motorsport racing game ahead of launch
Microsoft releases new details for upcoming Forza Motorsport racing game ahead of launch
Tata Harrier EV will hit the Indian market soon
Tata Harrier EV will hit the Indian market soon
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Tata Sierra is back in EV form!
Tata Sierra is back in EV form!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city