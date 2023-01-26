Ola celebrates 74th Republic Day with 'Unity Ride', rolls out special offers

Ola Electric celebrated India’s 74th Republic Day with the ‘Ola Unity Ride’ that saw electric two-wheeler customers from across the country coming together for a special ride. The Ola Unity Ride saw over 5,000 participants irrespective of the make and model. Ola has also rolled out special offers for customers on Republic Day to entice customers further.

The new offers include a ₹10,000 discount on the Ola S1 Pro and an additional ₹5,000 off on the S1 Pro Khaki Edition. The company is also offering easy financing with zero down payment and processing fees, while EMIs can start from as low as ₹2,499, depending on the finance plan you choose.

Ola is offering discounts of ₹ 10,000 on the S1 Pro and an additional exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000 as well till January 29, 2023

Furthermore, Ola Electric has announced discounts of up to ₹10,000 on the exchange of any petrol-powered or electric scooter with the Ola S1. The offer though is for a limited period between January 26-29, 2023, and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The offers are being rolled out alongside the brand’s new experience centres with the company on track to open its 200th outlet by the end of this month.

Concerning the Ola Unity Ride, the electric two-wheeler maker announced that the ride was conducted in over 100 cities and a cumulative 1.5 lakh km were covered in the day. Ola had called upon all electric two-wheeler owners to participate in the Unity Ride, and the company says the overwhelming participation has made it the world’s largest EV ride of its kind.

