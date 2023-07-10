HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles New Audi Q8 E Tron Ev Teased Again Ahead Of Imminent India Launch. Details Here

New Audi Q8 e-tron EV teased again ahead of imminent India launch. Details here

Audi India has teased the updated Q8 e-tron ahead of its imminent launch in the country. The electric SUV which debuted globally in November last year, is expected to make its India debut in a few weeks. However, the car manufacturer has not revealed the exact launch date of the EV. With this electric SUV, the German luxury car brand is planning to expand its EV lineup in India, which already has other EVs like the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in a few weeks.
The Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in a few weeks.

Upon launch, the new Audi Q8 e-tron will come as a completely built unit (CBU). The Audi Q8 e-tron would be available in two different body styles in the country - SUV and Sportback. Also, there would be three variants of the EV, Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron.

Also Read : Audi India delivers 3,474 units in first six months of 2023

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
₹ 1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw X8
₹1 - 1.2 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
₹1.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Audi Q8 50 e-tron quattro gets dual electric motors producing 335 bhp peak power and 664 Nm of maximum torque. It is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack offering a maximum range of 505 km, depending on the body style. The Q8 55 e-tron, on the other hand, packs 402 bhp peak power and 664 Nm maximum torque and is powered by a 104 kWh battery pack that offers a maximum range of 600 km on a single charge. There is a high-performance version of the EV as well, christened as SQ8 e-tron. It gets three electric motors with a combined 496 bhp of peak power output and 973 Nm of maximum torque. This EV gets energy from a 104 kWh battery pack, offering a 513 km range on a single charge.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron arrives as a comprehensive update to the e-tron SUV. It not only gets cosmetic and feature changes but the addition of Q8 to its name as well.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi Q8 Audi Q8 etron electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
34% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 655 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.