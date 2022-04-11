Mercedes-Benz produces over 25,000 electric vans, new models in pipeline

Mercedes-Benz Vans has announced that it has produced cumulatively 25,000 all-electric vans since 2010. The automaker started its journey in the electric van segment by introducing a limited number of Vito E-Cell back in 2010. Currently, Mercedes-Benz Vans sells three electric vans. These are Mercedes-Benz eVito, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter and Mercedes-Benz EQV 300.

The Mercedes-Benz eVito is available in mid-size van and passenger tourer versions, while the eSprinter is available in large van format. The EQV 300 comes as a passenger van. The German luxury car brand introduced the eVito in the market in 2017, the eSprinter in 2019, and the EQV in 2020.

While announcing about reaching the new production milestone, Mercedes-Benz Vans has also said that it will soon launch new electric vans and new generation models of the existing ones as well. The automaker is currently working on its next product Mercedes-Benz eCitan, which is an all-new small size electric van.

Apart from that, the automaker is also working on Mercedes-Benz EQT slated for launch in 2022 only. Both these Mercedes-Benz electric vans are closely related to the all-new Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric and Nissan Townstar. The EQT will be initially launched as a five-seater, followed by a seven-seater variant expected to launch in 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Vans claims that this strategy will allow the car brand to electrify its entire lineup of commercial vehicles, as all the models will have battery-electric variants. The German luxury car marquee has said that by the end of this decade, the automaker aims to become fully electric wherever market conditions permit.

Speaking about its target, Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said that the company has a clear goal. It wants to be the leading manufacturer in the field of electric vans in the long term, he said. "And for this we have an excellent starting point: At the end of 2021, we were once again the market leader in both midsize and large eVans in Europe. We have clearly aligned our strategy to further expand this position. With the eCitan and, in the future, the EQT, we are completing our product range this year, offering eVans in all segments," Geisen further added.

