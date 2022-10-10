HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Eqs 580: Why This ‘made In India’ Ev Is A Perfect Highway Marauder

Mercedes EQS 580: Why this ‘Made-in-India’ EV is a perfect highway marauder

The EQS 580 from Mercedes-Benz India is being assembled at the company plant in Pune.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2022, 10:21 AM
Mercedes EQS 580 offers dollops of power and torque but is meant more for the marathon run than the quick dash to the finish line.
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
Mercedes EQS 580 offers dollops of power and torque but is meant more for the marathon run than the quick dash to the finish line.
View all Images
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
1/7
Mercedes EQS 580 has been officially launched in India at 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which makes it slightly more affordable than even the S-Cass.
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
2/7
The EQS 580 is the more sedate twin of the AMG EQS 53 that was previously launched through import route at 2.45 crore. But sedate is only in comparative terms because this EV has over 500 hp and offers 800 Nm of torque.
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
3/7
Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS 580 has a dual motor set up. While it takes just a little over four seconds to hit 100 kmph from standstill, it is also the longest-range EV in India at present with an ARAI-certified figure of over 850 kms.
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
4/7
The exterior styling of the EQS 580 is rather understated, complete with its closed front grille, connecting LED strip light and LED headlights. The EV stands on 20-inch wheels and is the most aerodynamic production vehicle from Mercedes.
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
5/7
The flush door handles and frameless doors lend the EQS a touch of class.
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
6/7
A look at the cabin and dashboard layout of the Mercedes EQS 580. The cabin boasts of a mammoth 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen as well as a 15-speaker Burmester sound system.
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.
7/7
The feature list also includes adaptive ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated seats and massage functionality on the front two seats.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the country's first locally-assembled luxury electric car in the form of EQS 580 just last month. Underlining its credentials as India's longest-range electric vehicle (EV), the EQS 580 is promising to blow range anxieties to smithereens with an ARAI-certified range of 857 kms. For critics of EVs who highlight that such vehicles aren't meant for highways, the Mercedes-Benz EQS may come as a perfect retort.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - Technical details 
  
Max output526 hp
Max Torque855 Nm
Drive System LayoutAll-Wheel Drive
Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)4.3 seconds
Top Speed210 kmph
Range (ARAI certified)857 kms
Cd value0.20

While an ARAI-certified range of over 850 kms is mighty impressive, the real world figure is likely to be lesser and depends on a wide variety of factors. But even if one takes the most conservative range figure of somewhere between 650 kms and 700 kms, it still means that this luxury EV could be completely at ease on long trips.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Why range of an EV is crucial for highway journeys?

Indian highways are littered with petrol pumps galore and it is mostly easy enough to find one when a conventional car is running low on fuel. But it is hardly a drive in the park for EVs which typically have an ideal range of around 350 kms to 400 kms. The fear of being stranded without a charging point in sight often keeps owners of EVs from driving out on open roads.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

While the country's charging infrastructure is improving, it is largely concentrated on cities and major towns. The Delhi-Jaipur electric highway is set to open at some point next year but more such highways will take time. Clearly then, an EV with a range like that of the Mercedes EQS 580 means most long trips would be free from stress as it would not require a charge for at least 650 kms. This is as good as an S-Class with a fuel tank of 65 litres and an average mileage of around 10 kmpl. It is true that while the S-Class would be good to go after a 650-km-run post a refill and the EQS may need a charge, chances are most highway trips don't see owners driving for more than 600-odd kms at a stretch. It is also not recommended anyway owing to driver fatigue and possible attention deficit.

What highway journeys can you plan with the Mercedes EQS 580?

Mercedes claims that the EQS 580 is a capable EV on Indian highways and can last most distances before needing to be plugged in. The Germans claim as per the ARAI-certified range, the EQS 580 can go back and forth between Mumbai and Pune, Delhi and Jaipur, Chennai and Puducherry, Kolkata and Durgapur, Coimbatore and Madurai, and Cochin and Trivandrum.

The Mercedes EQS 580 can also do journeys like Mumbai to Goa, Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Mumbai to Ahmedabad before needing to be plugged in for a charge. All of these route options are indicative and as suggested by Mercedes.

What is the price of Mercedes EQS 580?

As a flagship electric sedan from Mercedes, the EQS 580 does command a significant price at 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). But considering this is slightly less than the S-Class and the facts that it requires servicing only once in two years and there is significantly less running cost compared to petrol models, the EQS 580 may make a lot of sense for those who can afford it.

 

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2022, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes EQS 580 EQS 580 Mercedes
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Porsche working on a vibrating car. Better aerodynamics in question
Porsche working on a vibrating car. Better aerodynamics in question
Online booking for Tiago EV hits roadblock for many, netizens complain of snags
Online booking for Tiago EV hits roadblock for many, netizens complain of snags
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar gears up to ferry estimated 1.2 million fans
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar gears up to ferry estimated 1.2 million fans
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Which electric ride is your choice
Vida V1 vs Bajaj Chetak: Which electric ride is your choice

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city