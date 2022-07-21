Meet Arctic Fox's Moon e-scooter that you can fold, carry and also buy in India

Arctic Fox, the sister concern of Outshiny India has rolled out its one-click foldable e-scooter in the market priced at ₹29,499. The Bengaluru-based consumer electronic goods company has introduced this battery-powered two-wheeler that targets both private as well as commercial buyers in the urban sectors.

The Moon e-scooter uses the same body style as a traditional kids scooter, however, in a modern and motorised version that is made for adults. This body style also allows the scooter to be easily folded when not in use. Similar vehicles have become fairly popular in the Chinese market as they are simpler to use, park, or carry, especially in tight and crowded spots.

Talking about the specifications, the Moon e-scooter comes with a 8Ah, Lithium-ion battery. This can be charged in 4 hours and is good enough to deliver a full cycle, claimed range of 20 km. This battery juices up a 350W electric motor which delivers 16 Nm of peak torque. The company has also added various riding modes - Speed 1,2,3 - selection of these modes alters the top speed of the vehicle from 15 kmph to 25 kmph.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The company also says that it is facing significant competition from China. “Arctic Fox as a brand believes its major competition is from China because Chinese goods are sold in India at much more competitive rates because of their mass production capabilities. The company does not consider any of the other domestic companies as its competitors as of now," says Sridhar Thirunakara, Founder and MD of Arctic Fox.

“From the date of inception, we have been profitable and consistently growing year on year at an average 20% to 25%, except few exceptions like when there was demonetization, apart from that even though the pandemic times we have been steadily growing. Last financial year we did 165 Crore, this financial year we are well on our way to doing 230 Crore of total turnover," added Sridhar.

First Published Date: