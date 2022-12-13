HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Racing M9electro Livery Unveiled For 2023 Formula E Season 9

Mahindra Racing M9Electro livery unveiled for 2023 Formula E Season 9

Mahindra Racing has pulled the wraps off the Gen 3 M9Electro race car livery for the 2023 Formula E World Championship. The single-seater all-electric race car is now draped in striking red and copper, which mimics Mahindra’s new design direction for electric mobility. The M9Electro will be driven by an all-new driver line-up with British racer Oliver Rowland and 2016/17 Formula E Champion Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel. The team recently announced Jehan Daruvala as its reserve driver for Season 9.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 17:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mahindra Racing M9Electro electric race car gets a new striking red and copper livery
The Mahindra Racing M9Electro electric race car gets a new striking red and copper livery
The Mahindra Racing M9Electro electric race car gets a new striking red and copper livery
The Mahindra Racing M9Electro electric race car gets a new striking red and copper livery

Also Read : Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E

Mahindra Racing’s M9Electro was unveiled at the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain. The livery has been designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), which marks a close collaboration between MADE and Mahindra Racing UK. The racing outfit is headquartered in Banbury in the UK.

The M9Electro will be driven by a new driver lineup with Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel
The M9Electro will be driven by a new driver lineup with Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel
The M9Electro will be driven by a new driver lineup with Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel
The M9Electro will be driven by a new driver lineup with Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel

Speaking about the livery, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, said, “I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia. The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.2 kmpl | 129 bhp
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Mahindra Racing’s new CEO, Frederic Bertrand, commented, “I am very excited for this new dawn at Mahindra Racing. It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas."

Also Read : In pics: Maserati Tipo Folgore is the brand's best in Formula E

Mahindra Racing's traditional red continues to make an appearance while the copper is a new direction showcasing its electric mobility aspirations
Mahindra Racing's traditional red continues to make an appearance while the copper is a new direction showcasing its electric mobility aspirations
Mahindra Racing's traditional red continues to make an appearance while the copper is a new direction showcasing its electric mobility aspirations
Mahindra Racing's traditional red continues to make an appearance while the copper is a new direction showcasing its electric mobility aspirations

Formula E Season 9 is all set to kick-off on January 14, 2023, with the latest season set to take place in as many as four new locations. This includes India with the Hyderabad E-Prix a part of the calendar and set to take place in February next year. With a new driver line-up, team principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing is all set to shake things off for a fresh start in Season 9. It is the only Indian team on the grid.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 17:48 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Racing Formula E Formula E Season 9 2023 Formula E Motorsport
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This hypercar to use fuel made from plastic waste
This hypercar to use fuel made from plastic waste
Mahindra Racing M9Electro livery unveiled for 2023 Formula E Season 9
Mahindra Racing M9Electro livery unveiled for 2023 Formula E Season 9
Audi gets into AI mode to design wheels
Audi gets into AI mode to design wheels
BMW Instagram and Twitter Social Accounts Hacked, Second Attack After Kia
BMW Instagram and Twitter Social Accounts Hacked, Second Attack After Kia
These 10 cars in India are the 'safest' to buy
These 10 cars in India are the 'safest' to buy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city