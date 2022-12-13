Mahindra Racing M9Electro livery unveiled for 2023 Formula E Season 9

Mahindra Racing has pulled the wraps off the Gen 3 M9Electro race car livery for the 2023 Formula E World Championship. The single-seater all-electric race car is now draped in striking red and copper, which mimics Mahindra’s new design direction for electric mobility. The M9Electro will be driven by an all-new driver line-up with British racer Oliver Rowland and 2016/17 Formula E Champion Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel. The team recently announced Jehan Daruvala as its reserve driver for Season 9.

Mahindra Racing’s M9Electro was unveiled at the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain. The livery has been designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), which marks a close collaboration between MADE and Mahindra Racing UK. The racing outfit is headquartered in Banbury in the UK.

The M9Electro will be driven by a new driver lineup with Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi behind the wheel

Speaking about the livery, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, said, “I am delighted to launch our livery for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here in Valencia. The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E. We are especially excited to bring our cars to India in February to celebrate the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix."

Mahindra Racing’s new CEO, Frederic Bertrand, commented, “I am very excited for this new dawn at Mahindra Racing. It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas."

Mahindra Racing's traditional red continues to make an appearance while the copper is a new direction showcasing its electric mobility aspirations

Formula E Season 9 is all set to kick-off on January 14, 2023, with the latest season set to take place in as many as four new locations. This includes India with the Hyderabad E-Prix a part of the calendar and set to take place in February next year. With a new driver line-up, team principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing is all set to shake things off for a fresh start in Season 9. It is the only Indian team on the grid.

