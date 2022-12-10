HT Auto
In pics: Maserati Tipo Folgore is the brand's bet in Formula E

Maserati Tipo Folgore Formula E race car will play a key role in the development of the automaker's all-electric Folgore road car range.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM
Maserati Tipo Folgore name is a nod to the carmaker’s motorsports history, as Tipo comes from Tipo 26 from Targa Florio in 1926, which was the OEM's first race car.
Maserati Tipo Folgore name is a nod to the carmaker’s motorsports history, as Tipo comes from Tipo 26 from Targa Florio in 1926, which was the OEM's first race car.
Maserati Tipo Folgore race car will mark the brand's Formula E debut in 2023, making its return to single-seater racing arena after 60 years.
Maserati Tipo Folgore race car will mark the brand's Formula E debut in 2023, making its return to single-seater racing arena after 60 years.
Maserati Tipo Folgore will mark any Italian brand's first pariticiption in Formula E and the livery references that with the Italian national flag's tricolour on either side of the bulkhead.
Maserati Tipo Folgore will mark any Italian brand's first pariticiption in Formula E and the livery references that with the Italian national flag's tricolour on either side of the bulkhead.
Edoardo Mortara and Max Guenther will drive for Maserati MSG Racing next year in the Formula E.
Edoardo Mortara and Max Guenther will drive for Maserati MSG Racing next year in the Formula E.
Maserati Tipo Folgore will make its track debut during official pre-season test on December 13-16.
Maserati Tipo Folgore will make its track debut during official pre-season test on December 13-16.
Maserati Tipo Folgore race car is powered by a 469 hp dual electric motor setup paired with a new-generation battery pack, which allows it to run at 320 kmph top speed.
Maserati Tipo Folgore race car is powered by a 469 hp dual electric motor setup paired with a new-generation battery pack, which allows it to run at 320 kmph top speed.
