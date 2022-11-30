HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing As Reserve Driver To Compete In Formula E

Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E

Mahindra Racing has announced that it has signed Indian racer Jehan Daruvala as the team’s reserve driver in the Formula E Season 9. The championship will see the former Formula 2 driver behind the single-seater electric race car and he is only the second Indian driver to join the racing series. Former Formula 1 driver and television presenter Karun Chandhok was the first Indian driver to join Formula E, incidentally with Mahindra Racing in the first two seasons of the electric racing series.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 19:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jehan Daruvala will be helping Mahindra Racing with car development and race support
Jehan Daruvala will be helping Mahindra Racing with car development and race support
Jehan Daruvala will be helping Mahindra Racing with car development and race support
Jehan Daruvala will be helping Mahindra Racing with car development and race support

Speaking about the signing, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jehan to our team. As a founding member, Mahindra Racing has diligently worked towards promoting Formula E globally and we are pleased to bring a young, accomplished Indian race driver to this fantastic sport. Jehan, with his experience and results across single-seaters, will add a great wealth of knowledge to our development program. With Formula E’s debut race in India, this is an especially exciting year for us, and we are excited to give the Indian fans a truly global experience."

Jehan Daruvala joins Formula E after a three-year stint in Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala joins Formula E after a three-year stint in Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala joins Formula E after a three-year stint in Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala joins Formula E after a three-year stint in Formula 2

Speaking about joining Mahindra Racing, Jehan Daruvala, said, “To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team. Mahindra Racing’s pioneering efforts in promoting sustainability globally are commendable and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.2 kmpl | 129 bhp
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

As part of his role at Mahindra Racing, Jehan will be spending time at the team’s headquarters in Branbury, UK, and will work on the simulator alongside engineers. He will provide car development and race support for drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland. Mahindra Racing said that they plan to make Jehan attend races, most notably the much-awaited Hyderabad e-Prix, the first-ever Formula E round to be held in India scheduled in February 2023.Jeh

Jehan Daruvala finished on podium at the Italian Grand Prix in April this year
Jehan Daruvala finished on podium at the Italian Grand Prix in April this year (Prema Racing)
Jehan Daruvala finished on podium at the Italian Grand Prix in April this year
Jehan Daruvala finished on podium at the Italian Grand Prix in April this year (Prema Racing)

Jehan comes to Formula E after a fairly successful stint in Formula 2. The 24-year-old bagged four wins in F2 coupled with multiple podium finishes during his three-season stint in the F1 support series. He also completed three F1 tests with McLaren this year. The Mumbai-based driver is also a part of the Red Bull Junior Team programme. Prior to F2, Jehan also competed in Formula 3 in 2019 and went on to secure two wins, while finishing third overall in the championship standings. The driver also competed in races beyond Formula 2 and finished third in the F3 Asian Championship in 2021 for Indian racing outfit Mumbai Falcons.

Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing at a crucial juncture with the championship moving to Gen3 cars as well as three new race locations including India. With a completely new driver lineup and chairperson in place, the team is looking forward to better results in the upcoming season of the championship.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 19:08 PM IST
TAGS: formula e mahindra racing jehan daruvala motorsport
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E
Jehan Daruvala joins Mahindra Racing as reserve driver to compete in Formula E
Mercedes-Benz, Bosch develop fully-automated parking system
Mercedes-Benz, Bosch develop fully-automated parking system
In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all-ready to go rallying
In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is all-ready to go rallying
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, deliveries in 2023
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, deliveries in 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city