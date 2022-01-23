HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kolkata Police planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into EVs

Kolkata Police planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into EVs

Kolkata Police is also planning to get 226 Tata Nexon EVs in lease.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 10:35 AM
Kolkata Police is aiming to shift to electric mobility by retrofitting its motorcycle fleet into EVs and procuring electric cars. (Representational image) (HT_PRINT)
Kolkata Police is aiming to shift to electric mobility by retrofitting its motorcycle fleet into EVs and procuring electric cars. (Representational image) (HT_PRINT)

Kolkata Police is planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into electric vehicles. For this, Kolkata Police is currently in discussion with GoGoa1, claims the CEO and founder of the company Shrikant Shinde. Talking to Ht Auto he said that his company is currently in discussion with Kolkata Police that wants to retrofit its 200 ICE motorcycles with electric kits to continue using them, instead of buying new motorcycles for the police personnel.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: China encourages low-emission fuel cars amid push for carbon neutrality)

The Navi Mumbai based EV conversion company claims that it retrofits the fossil fuel-powered two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with RTO approved electric kits. This strategy allows the fossil fuel vehicle owners to continue using their existing vehicles, which is more cost-effective than scrapping the old one and purchasing a new vehicle.

This is not the first time, Kolkata Police has shown its intention to shift to a pure electric vehicle fleet. Earlier last year in September, Kolkata Police was allotted 8.82 crore by the West Bengal government to take 226 Tata Nexon EVs in a lease for eight years. The police force aims to shift to the green mobility fleet in an attempt to reduce vehicular carbon emission in the city by p[hasing out its fleet of diesel vehicles that are more than 15 years old.

Previously as well, Kolkata Police purchased a number of Mahindra e20 small pure electric hatchbacks for patrolling. These vehicles are used for patrolling the roads around Rabindra Sarobar lake in the southern part of the metro city.

Several other police forces across the country too have shown interest in shifting to electric vehicles in a bid to reduce their vehicular carbon emissions. The move comes at a time when the demands for electric vehicles are surging across India. The high price of petrol and diesel, lower cost of ownership for EVs are fuelling this demand surge for green vehicles.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric motorcycle ev electric bike electric mobility electric cars Tata Nexon Tata Nexon Ev
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Cars launching in India by March 2022
Cars launching in India by March 2022
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city