Kolkata Police planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into EVs

Kolkata Police is planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into electric vehicles. For this, Kolkata Police is currently in discussion with GoGoa1, claims the CEO and founder of the company Shrikant Shinde. Talking to Ht Auto he said that his company is currently in discussion with Kolkata Police that wants to retrofit its 200 ICE motorcycles with electric kits to continue using them, instead of buying new motorcycles for the police personnel.

(Also Read: China encourages low-emission fuel cars amid push for carbon neutrality)

The Navi Mumbai based EV conversion company claims that it retrofits the fossil fuel-powered two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers with RTO approved electric kits. This strategy allows the fossil fuel vehicle owners to continue using their existing vehicles, which is more cost-effective than scrapping the old one and purchasing a new vehicle.

This is not the first time, Kolkata Police has shown its intention to shift to a pure electric vehicle fleet. Earlier last year in September, Kolkata Police was allotted ₹8.82 crore by the West Bengal government to take 226 Tata Nexon EVs in a lease for eight years. The police force aims to shift to the green mobility fleet in an attempt to reduce vehicular carbon emission in the city by p[hasing out its fleet of diesel vehicles that are more than 15 years old.

Previously as well, Kolkata Police purchased a number of Mahindra e20 small pure electric hatchbacks for patrolling. These vehicles are used for patrolling the roads around Rabindra Sarobar lake in the southern part of the metro city.

Several other police forces across the country too have shown interest in shifting to electric vehicles in a bid to reduce their vehicular carbon emissions. The move comes at a time when the demands for electric vehicles are surging across India. The high price of petrol and diesel, lower cost of ownership for EVs are fuelling this demand surge for green vehicles.

