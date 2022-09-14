Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030

Karnataka Transport Minister has said that the state transport department is incurring losses with diesel prices increasing and thus wants all its buses to become electric.

Karnataka plans to convert all of its 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030, the state's Transport Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly. He said that owing to environment and pollution related concerns, the state government plans to make about 35,000 buses electric.

He added that the state transportation is incurring losses with diesel prices increasing and thus want all its buses to become electric so that it can start making profits, and that discussions in this regard is going on. Diesel buses incur a cost of ₹68.53 per km. "It is our endeavour that all our buses become electric by 2030. We will make all efforts so that all the 35,000 buses will be converted to electric by 2030," he added.

According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) does not purchase electric buses, but is operating them on a contract basis. Under the Smart City Project, the BMTC is operating 90 electric buses since December 2021 under 'Gross Cost Contract' for 12 years, and the per kilometer (km) cost of these buses is ₹64.67.

Further, under the central government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles - FAME II scheme, the state has ordered 300 electric buses, and out of them 75 buses have begun operation since August 15 this year, and the per km cost of these buses is ₹61.90.

Also under the Centre's FAME II scheme, an order was issued on August 17 to operate 921 electric buses through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL); with a per km cost of these buses being ₹54.

(with inputs from PTI)

