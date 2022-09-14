HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Karnataka To Convert 35,000 Buses Into Electric By 2030

Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030

Karnataka Transport Minister has said that the state transport department is incurring losses with diesel prices increasing and thus wants all its buses to become electric.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 18:24 PM
File photo of electric bus used for representational purpose only
File photo of electric bus used for representational purpose only
File photo of electric bus used for representational purpose only
File photo of electric bus used for representational purpose only

Karnataka plans to convert all of its 35,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2030, the state's Transport Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in the legislative assembly. He said that owing to environment and pollution related concerns, the state government plans to make about 35,000 buses electric.

He added that the state transportation is incurring losses with diesel prices increasing and thus want all its buses to become electric so that it can start making profits, and that discussions in this regard is going on. Diesel buses incur a cost of 68.53 per km. "It is our endeavour that all our buses become electric by 2030. We will make all efforts so that all the 35,000 buses will be converted to electric by 2030," he added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Electric two-, three-wheelers to majorly contribute to sales pie by 2030: Report)

According to the Minister, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) does not purchase electric buses, but is operating them on a contract basis. Under the Smart City Project, the BMTC is operating 90 electric buses since December 2021 under 'Gross Cost Contract' for 12 years, and the per kilometer (km) cost of these buses is 64.67.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Further, under the central government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles - FAME II scheme, the state has ordered 300 electric buses, and out of them 75 buses have begun operation since August 15 this year, and the per km cost of these buses is 61.90.

Also under the Centre's FAME II scheme, an order was issued on August 17 to operate 921 electric buses through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL); with a per km cost of these buses being 54.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: electric bus electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota to unveil India's first flex-fuel powered car on Sept 28, says Gadkari
Toyota to unveil India's first flex-fuel powered car on Sept 28, says Gadkari
Caught on tape: Man sets Mercedes SUV on fire, allegedly not paid dues
Caught on tape: Man sets Mercedes SUV on fire, allegedly not paid dues
Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into electric by 2030
Delhi Traffic Police fines 17 people for not wearing seat belt in rear car seats
Delhi Traffic Police fines 17 people for not wearing seat belt in rear car seats
Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show
Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city