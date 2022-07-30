HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India Needs 46,000 Ev Charging Stations To Match China, Us In Ev Infrastructure

India needs 46,000 EV charging stations to match China, US in EV infrastructure

Compared to China and United States, India's ratio of EV charging station against electric vehicles on road is too disproportionate. India currently has one EV charging station for every 135 EVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 09:02 AM
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
A Delta EV charging station stands at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

India needs to pick up speed to catch up with other countries in terms of electric vehicle infrastructure in the country, especially when it comes to EV charging facilities. While efforts are on to set up thousands of EV charging stations, both through government and private initiatives, a white paper released on Friday suggests India is still a long way before it can match with other countries.

According to the white paper, released by a global professional services firm called Alvarez and Marsal, India needs to install at least 46,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the next eight years to get closer to countries like China or United States. Currently, India's EV charging station ratio with number of electric vehicles on road is way too low compared to these countries.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The white paper, which was launched at an event on EVs, gave an idea about the global average when it comes to EV infrastructure. In China, world's largest electric vehicle market, there is one electric vehicle charging station for every six EVs. Though smaller in population and number of EVs, Netherlands too has similar ratio. The only other country which is comparable to India in terms of population is United States. There is one EV charging station in US for every 19 electric vehicles. In case of India, the ratio is disproportionate with one EV charging station for every 135 electric vehicles. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Besides lack of EV charging stations, the white paper also highlighted other challenges like high prices, range anxiety, safety among reasons why EV adoption is slower in India. "We believe that if these issues can be addressed by a concerted effort by the industry along with the government support, India can potentially become one of the leading markets and manufacturing hubs globally for the EV segment." Manish Saigal, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal India, said.

Sudhendu J Sinha, Adviser on Infrastructure Connectivity and Electric Mobility at Niti Aayog, said, “It is vital that the quality standards are top-notch, the businesses must have better control over the supply chain, and ethics should be the unshakable backbone of the industry." He also said that India wants to become the top EV manufacturing hub in the world and lead the export sector for EV batteries and other components. 

 

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: EVs Electric vehicle Electric car EV charging stations
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city