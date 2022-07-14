In pics: Triumph TE-1 e-bike is lightning fast, sprints 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds
Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle is capable of running 160 km range on a single charge.
The motorcycle comes with a sleek and aerodynamically efficient body.
Triumph TE-1 comes with a design similar to the other Triumph models.
The motorcycle comes with a full LED lighting package.
Triumph TE-1 gets a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information about the bike.
The motorcycle gets dual headlamps with full LED projector units and integrated LED daytime running lights.
Triumph TE-1 comes as a lightweight motorcycle weighing at 220 kg.
