HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: These Honda Electric Suvs Preview The Brand's Electric Future With Sharp Design

In pics: These Honda electric SUVs preview the brand's electric future

Honda e:N SUV concept, e:NP2 prototype, and e:NS2 prototype are the three new electric cars previewed at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 16:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda has showcased three new electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 along with another EV concept that broke cover earlier.
1/8
Honda has showcased three new electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 along with another EV concept that broke cover earlier.
Honda has showcased three new electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 along with another EV concept that broke cover earlier.
Honda has showcased three new electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 along with another EV concept that broke cover earlier.
Honda e:N GT is one of the unveiled electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 that comes with a sharp visual appearance.
2/8
Honda e:N GT is one of the unveiled electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 that comes with a sharp visual appearance.
Honda e:N GT is one of the unveiled electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 that comes with a sharp visual appearance.
Honda e:N GT is one of the unveiled electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 that comes with a sharp visual appearance.
The Honda e:N SUV comes as a large electric SUV with fluid design and futuristic styling elements.
3/8
The Honda e:N SUV comes as a large electric SUV with fluid design and futuristic styling elements.
The Honda e:N SUV comes as a large electric SUV with fluid design and futuristic styling elements.
The Honda e:N SUV comes as a large electric SUV with fluid design and futuristic styling elements.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr1000rr-r (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cbr1000rr-r
1000cc | Manual
₹32.68 - 34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr500r
₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The Honda e:N SUV is a sharp and fluid looking futuristic electric SUV showcased in its concept form at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
4/8
The Honda e:N SUV is a sharp and fluid looking futuristic electric SUV showcased in its concept form at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
The Honda e:N SUV is a sharp and fluid looking futuristic electric SUV showcased in its concept form at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
The Honda e:N SUV is a sharp and fluid looking futuristic electric SUV showcased in its concept form at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
The e:NP2 previews what the future Honda electric cars will look like.
5/8
The e:NP2 previews what the future Honda electric cars will look like.
The e:NP2 previews what the future Honda electric cars will look like.
The e:NP2 previews what the future Honda electric cars will look like.
Honda e:NP2 prototype is claimed to bring value for the future customers.
6/8
Honda e:NP2 prototype is claimed to bring value for the future customers.
Honda e:NP2 prototype is claimed to bring value for the future customers.
Honda e:NP2 prototype is claimed to bring value for the future customers.
The Honda e:NS2 comes with a design that makes it appear like a blend between a sedan and a SUV.
7/8
The Honda e:NS2 comes with a design that makes it appear like a blend between a sedan and a SUV.
The Honda e:NS2 comes with a design that makes it appear like a blend between a sedan and a SUV.
The Honda e:NS2 comes with a design that makes it appear like a blend between a sedan and a SUV.
The e:NS2 comes sharing a similar design theme as the e:NP2 prototype.
8/8
The e:NS2 comes sharing a similar design theme as the e:NP2 prototype.
The e:NS2 comes sharing a similar design theme as the e:NP2 prototype.
The e:NS2 comes sharing a similar design theme as the e:NP2 prototype.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda eN Honda eNP2 Honda eNS2 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city