In pics: These Honda electric SUVs preview the brand's electric future
Honda e:N SUV concept, e:NP2 prototype, and e:NS2 prototype are the three new electric cars previewed at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
Honda has showcased three new electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 along with another EV concept that broke cover earlier.
Honda e:N GT is one of the unveiled electric concept cars at the Auto Shanghai 2023 that comes with a sharp visual appearance.
The Honda e:N SUV comes as a large electric SUV with fluid design and futuristic styling elements.
The Honda e:N SUV is a sharp and fluid looking futuristic electric SUV showcased in its concept form at the Auto Shanghai 2023.
The e:NP2 previews what the future Honda electric cars will look like.
Honda e:NP2 prototype is claimed to bring value for the future customers.
The Honda e:NS2 comes with a design that makes it appear like a blend between a sedan and a SUV.
The e:NS2 comes sharing a similar design theme as the e:NP2 prototype.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda eN Honda eNP2 Honda eNS2 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car
