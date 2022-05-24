HT Auto
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years

Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin, but mechanically there is no change.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 01:03 PM
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates 90 years of the historic German racing circuit.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates 90 years of the historic German racing circuit.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates 90 years of the historic German racing circuit.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition celebrates 90 years of the historic German racing circuit.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes wearing a special Stone Grey colour theme taken from the automaker's custom colour program.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes wearing a special Stone Grey colour theme taken from the automaker's custom colour program.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes wearing a special Stone Grey colour theme taken from the automaker's custom colour program.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes wearing a special Stone Grey colour theme taken from the automaker's custom colour program.
Once the door is opened, a puddle lamp shows a Hockenheimring map with a 90 lettering on ground.
Once the door is opened, a puddle lamp shows a Hockenheimring map with a 90 lettering on ground.
Once the door is opened, a puddle lamp shows a Hockenheimring map with a 90 lettering on ground.
Once the door is opened, a puddle lamp shows a Hockenheimring map with a 90 lettering on ground.

The B pillar comes with special Hockenheimring 90 years badging.
The B pillar comes with special Hockenheimring 90 years badging.
The B pillar comes with special Hockenheimring 90 years badging.
The B pillar comes with special Hockenheimring 90 years badging.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition is based on the GTS variant of the Taycan EV.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition is based on the GTS variant of the Taycan EV.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition is based on the GTS variant of the Taycan EV.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition is based on the GTS variant of the Taycan EV.
Apart from the exterior and interior up-dates, Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes same as the standard Taycan EV.
Apart from the exterior and interior up-dates, Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes same as the standard Taycan EV.
Apart from the exterior and interior up-dates, Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes same as the standard Taycan EV.
Apart from the exterior and interior up-dates, Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes same as the standard Taycan EV.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes with Bronzite colour accents on different parts inside the cabin along with black leather and contrasting green stitch.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes with Bronzite colour accents on different parts inside the cabin along with black leather and contrasting green stitch.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes with Bronzite colour accents on different parts inside the cabin along with black leather and contrasting green stitch.
Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition comes with Bronzite colour accents on different parts inside the cabin along with black leather and contrasting green stitch.
First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 01:03 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan GTS Taycan GTS electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
