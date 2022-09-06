In Pics: Mahindra XUV400 design features revealed
Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle (EV) will be launched in India on September 8. This will be the first of six electric cars to be launched by the carmaker in coming years.
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a teaser video of the XUV400 ahead of its official debut. The video has revealed key details about the exterior design of the XUV400. The electric SUV is based on the standard XUV300 sub-compact SUV and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV among others in the electric vehicle segment in India.
The front face of the XUV400 is different from the eXUV300 model showcased by Mahindra during Auto Expo 2020. It is slimmer, has the new Mahindra twin peaks logo and X patterns dotted across the grille.
Mahindra XUV400 will come equipped with LED headlight units and DRLs. The design of the headlight cluster is slightly different than the standard model as well as the eXUV300 showcased earlier. Below the headlight units, the XUV400 will also have a fog lamp cluster.
The Mahindra XUV400 shown in the teaser video comes with bright blue exterior colour. The side skirts of the electric SUV will have slim chrome lines on either side, The door handles are body-coloured and appear to be standard. The black ORVMS will have turn indicators.
Mahindra XUV400 is likely to come with two set of battery packs. It is expected to return a range of around 400 kms on a single charge. This will be slightly less than the claimed range of 437 kms by Tata Nexon EV Max,
First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: XUV400 Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra and Mahindra Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
