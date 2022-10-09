Hyderabad to host electric mobility week from 6 to11 Feb. Check details

The Government of Telangana announced that it will organise the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from 6 February 2023 to 11 February 2023. The electric mobility week in Hyderabad will be packed with events showcasing various topics on the EV ecosystem. Hyderabad will also become the first Indian city to host the Formula E racing competition on 11 February, 2023.

The schedule shows the electric mobility week includes Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix. Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD announced KT Rama Rao launched the website and unveiled the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of the Minister for Energy, G Jagadish Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan. “This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world," Rao told ANI.

Rao also added that Telangana is among the first states to launch the EV&ESS policy in 2020 and has also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. “Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in India," He added.

Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments Jayesh Ranjan shared that the Hyderabad e-mobility will showcase to consumers the latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility. “The events being conducted as part of this week will provide opportunities to interact with the best in the industry and potentially attract more investments to the state," informed Ranjan.

