Hennessey Project Deep Space aims to be the fastest car to reach 322 kmph

Hennessey has become famous for making the American muscle cars ridiculously powerful. It also tried its hands at hypercars with the Venom GT, which is loosely based on the Lotus Exige. Now, the Texas-based company is working on another radical concept that will see a purely electric grand tourer on six wheels, with power being channelled to all the wheels running a whopping 1000 km range on a single charge, claims Autocar UK. The company has also revealed that it aims to become the quickest four-seater production car to reach the 322 kmph milestone.

(Also Read: Project Deepspace: This electric hypercar may cost $3 million, have 6 wheels)

Christened Project Deep Space, the hypercar concept was first teased at the end of November last year as a six-wheeled grand tourer with a four-occupant seating configuration, arranged in a 1+2+1 layout. It also revealed that the project cost an investment of around $3 million. The all-electric six-wheeled hypercar is claimed to be capable of churning out more than 2,000 hp of peak power. The company plans to make only 105 examples of this limited edition model, with production scheduled to commence in 2026.

Not only powertrain and specification, but this hypercar is also insane in terms of its design as well. The manufacturer of the road-legal car has kept the focus on achieving high aerodynamic efficiency with its suave and sleek design. Dimensionally, the vehicle measures 6,000 mm in length.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The automaker is working on an advanced high-capacity battery pack that will allow the vehicle to run an insane 1000 km range on a single charge. Also, the massive battery pack will deliver power to all six wheels through electric motors fitted to each wheel. These specifications would certainly make the vehicle a heavy one.

Hennessey has touted the six-wheeled all-electric hypercar as a modern equivalent of a Bugatti Royale. Also, the company claims that this EV will have a range greater than anything currently exists.

First Published Date: