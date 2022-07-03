HT Auto
GMC Hummer EV faces a supply chain bottleneck, only 12 units are built daily

GMC Hummer EV is being manufactured at a very slow pace, but not stalled yet despite supply chain disruption.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM
GMC Hummer EV is one of the most capable off-roading electric cars in the world.
General Motors has been forced to slow down the pace of manufacturing its Hummer EV. The electric variant of the iconic off-roader has hit a road bump due to the severe shortage of crucial components including microchips. The automaker is reportedly rolling out only 12 units of the electric pickup truck, as it is finding it difficult to ramp up the production of the EV, reports The Wall Street Journal. The automaker also said that the ramp-up of GMC Hummer EV production is slower than usual because it is dealing with a brand new vehicle being built on an equally new architecture.

The automaker also claims to be focusing on quality over quantity for its ambitious electric pickup truck project. It aims to increase the production of the Hummer EV from the second half of the year depending on the start of cell production at the new Ohio battery facility, which is a joint venture between GM and LG Chem. Currently, the US auto major uses imported batteries for the Hummer EV made by LG Chem.

General Motors has revealed that it has received more than 77,000 orders for the GMC Hummer EV so far. The slow ramp-up in production is hindering the delivery of the vehicle to the buyers. The report quotes a GM spokesperson who said that the automaker's ability to satisfy that demand is only going to improve as it will bring on vertical integration of battery cell production. “You can expect to see hundreds of deliveries grow to thousands later this year," he said.

Pickup trucks are lately finding a stronger footprint in the global market. With several automakers bringing their respective electric pickup trucks to the market, consumers' interest in these vehicles is growing. The GMC Hummer EV is one such vehicle and it competes with Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GMC Hummer EV Hummer Hummer EV GMC Hummer electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
