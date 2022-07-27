HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gm Signs Multi Year Agreements; Focused To Touch 1 Million Ev Capacity By 2025

GM signs multi-year agreements; focused to touch 1 million EV capacity by 2025

GM said it has lined up the materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt and cathode active material needed to manufacture EV batteries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 09:06 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

General Motors has announced that it has signed multiple-year agreements with LG Chem Ltd and Livent Corp to procure key raw materials that are used in the production of batteries for electric vehicles. GM stated that it has lined up the materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt and cathode active material needed to manufacture EV batteries. The automaker also added that it is on the course of reaching its target of building one million electric vehicles annually in North America by the end of 2025.

GM announced that LG Chem will supply it with 9,68,000 tons of cathode material starting in the second half of this year through 2030 which is more than sufficient for about 5 million EVs. Cathode material which is made from processed nickel, lithium and other materials, accounts for about 40 per cent of the cost of a battery cell, added the company.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | GMC Hummer EV has been chosen by US Army for demo and testing

The automaker also added that it will get battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Livent over six years beginning in 2025. However, none of the companies specified anything about the quantity. The agreements stated that GM along with its suppliers will work to localise production.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

As electric vehicles are taking over the auto industry in an aggressive manner, automakers are up to secure raw materials needed for building batteries for EVS to not lose on production. Ford too signed a deal with Liontown Resources Ltd for initial five years for lithium supply. Earlier the latter had signed pacts with Tesla and LG Energy Solution.

(Also read | Toyota, Ford, GM pen letter to US senate to lift cap on EV tax credit)

Ford also signed contracts with suppliers representing 60-gigawatt hours of annual battery capacity which will be sufficient to manufacture 6,00,000 electric vehicles per year. The automaker also got into an agreement with China's CATL. The company will procure less expensive lithium iron phosphate battery packs produced by the latter.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 09:05 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM Tesla Ford EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bajaj Auto aims to sell electric motorcycles in India, to take help from KTM
Bajaj Auto aims to sell electric motorcycles in India, to take help from KTM
NEOM, touted as ‘world’s most liveable city', to shun cars for flying taxis
NEOM, touted as ‘world’s most liveable city', to shun cars for flying taxis
GM signs multi-year agreements; focused to touch 1 million EV capacity by 2025
GM signs multi-year agreements; focused to touch 1 million EV capacity by 2025
Watch: Car stunt goes wrong after driver crashes on NH-5
Watch: Car stunt goes wrong after driver crashes on NH-5
Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents
Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city