Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E over unintended acceleration

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV comes carrying the legacy of the iconic sports coupe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2022, 11:10 AM
The issue in impacted Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs can be resolved via an OTA software update.

Ford Motor Company has recalled as many as 464 Mustang Mach-E electric cars over a potential fault that results in unintended acceleration. US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers could have a software issue, which results in unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, loss of power etc. The automaker claims that the impacted Mustang Mach-E EVs were manufactured between 3rd October 2020 and 26th May 2021.

(Also Read: Ford Motor stops accepting orders for all 2022 Mustang Mach-E models)

NHTSA also said that the software could potentially ignore the electric vehicle's unintended acceleration or deceleration. Also, it could fail to recognize vehicle movement on the secondary axle or incorrectly detect a lateral hazard on the primary axle., said NHTSA in a statement. The statement also reveals that a software update, which was intended for a later model year was mistakenly pushed to some 2021 Ford Mach E electric crossovers, causing the car's software to incorrectly report torque figures at zero on the secondary axle.

An unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or loss of power can result in a severe crash on a highway, which prompted the automaker to issue a recall for the affected vehicles. The automaker has said that the issue can be resolved via a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. The automaker has said that the free software update may be handled at a Ford or Lincoln dealer. Also, buyers may become able to take advantage of an OTA software update.

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV comes carrying the legacy of the iconic sports coupe. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. Priced at $43,895, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is capable of running a 505 km distance on a single charge. The car is available in eight different colour options and it also gets multiple variants.

First Published Date: 22 May 2022, 11:09 AM IST
