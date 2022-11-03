Ever heard of Hummer cycle? No? Check this all-wheel bike that knows no boundary

GMC Hummer have been known for its all-terrain conquering credentials and its electric version has stayed true to its dominating credentials. But if the machismo of the Hummer SUV isn't quite enough for you, there is now a concept version of a Hummer e-bike as well.

The GMC Hummer electric All-Wheel Drive e-Bike is what its official name is. GMC combined forces with Recon Power Bikes to develop the product that claims to have some amazing capabilities to back its solid road presence - solid as far as a cycle goes, of course. It has a peak power rating of 1,200 W and has a top speed of 45 kmph. This top speed figure is capped due to safety regulations which means on paper, it can go faster still. At its heart is a 1 kWh battery pack while two Bafang hub motors are responsible for providing it with the teeth that can bite on most terrains. There is 160 Nm of torque on offer - that's more than what many cars on global roads have - when both motors operate simultaneously.

But while it sure packs a solid performance for an electric cycle, the Hummer e-Bike also comes with two four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, fat tires and a front suspension fork to ensure safety and a comfortable ride. The gears are powered by Shimano and there are three ride modes - Cruise, Traction and Adrenaline.

Priced at $4,000 or approximately ₹3.30 lakh, the Hummer e-Bike is quite expensive as far as electric cycles are concerned. But for someone who already owns a Hummer EV that starts at around $110,000 or ₹91 lakh, the e-Bike could indeed be an accessory to the four-wheeled option in the garage. It is reported that deliveries of the Hummer e-Bike will start from December onwards.

