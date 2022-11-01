Hummer EV bookings have exceeded General Motors' expectation
Unveiled back in 2020, Hummer EV is the first fully electric SUV from GM
According to GM, it has already received more than 90,000 bookings
Flooded with bookings for Hummer EV, GM has stopped accepting any more
GM thinks the existing bookings may take up to 2024 to complete all deliveries
GM has sold nearly 800 units of the Hummer EV across United States
The Hummer EV claims a range of more than 560 kms on a single charge
The Hummer EV comes with a staggering output of 1000 hp
It can also sprint from zero to 100 kms in about 3 seconds