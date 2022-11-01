Selling like hot cakes? This luxury EV is sold out for 2 years

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 01, 2022

Hummer EV bookings have exceeded General Motors' expectation

Unveiled back in 2020, Hummer EV is the first fully electric SUV from GM

According to GM, it has already received more than 90,000 bookings

Flooded with bookings for Hummer EV, GM has stopped accepting any more

GM thinks the existing bookings may take up to 2024 to complete all deliveries

GM has sold nearly 800 units of the Hummer EV across United States

The Hummer EV claims a range of more than 560 kms on a single charge

The Hummer EV comes with a staggering output of 1000 hp

It can also sprint from zero to 100 kms in about 3 seconds
The Hummer EV comes at a starting price worth nearly 1 crore in the US markets
