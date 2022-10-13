HT Auto
EQE, Mercedes-Benz's next EV for India, passes safety test with 5-star rating

Mercedes Benz EQE electric sedan, which has been launched for the global markets, is expected to hit the Indian roads next year. It will be the fourth EV offering from the German carmaker after EQC, EQS and the upcoming EQB.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 13:08 PM
The Mercedes EQE electric sedan put to test by Euro NCAP secured 95 per cent in adult occupancy and 91 per cent in child occupancy.
The Mercedes EQE electric sedan put to test by Euro NCAP secured 95 per cent in adult occupancy and 91 per cent in child occupancy.
The Mercedes EQE electric sedan put to test by Euro NCAP secured 95 per cent in adult occupancy and 91 per cent in child occupancy.
The Mercedes EQE electric sedan put to test by Euro NCAP secured 95 per cent in adult occupancy and 91 per cent in child occupancy.

The next electric car for India from Mercedes-Benz is going to be one of the safest luxury EVs ever. Europe's vehicle safety rating agency Euro NCAP has passed the new EQE electric sedan with flying colours as it secured the highest possible five-star rating during a recent crash test. The EQE sedan, which is expected to be the fourth EV from the German carmaker to be introduced in India, was recently unveiled.

The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist. The agency tested a left-hand drive version of the model which returned with ‘excellent all-round performance’ to earn five-star rating.

This is the first time that Euro NCAP tested a system that comes fitted with the EQE. The Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist which helps assist in driving on highways. If the system finds the driver unresponsive, it safely manoeuvres the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a halt.

This Active Emergency Stop Assist function earned EQE a ‘Very Good’ rating and secure the highest score for any car with autonomous driving technology tested by Euro NCAP so far. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General at Euro NCAP, said, “Fully autonomous driving is still some way away but the groundwork is being laid by robust, high-performing assisted-driving systems like this one from Mercedes. Congratulations to them on their ‘Very Good’ grading, and on getting their fourth five-star safety rating this year."

Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan was launched last year while the carmaker launched the AMG version of the EQE electric sedan earlier this year. The EQE comes with a WLTP certified range of 660 kms on a single charge. Using a fast charger, the EQE can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: EQE Mercedes-Benz Euro NCAP Electric vehicle Electric car
