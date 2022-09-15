HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Buying Evs A Dream But Selling Them A Nightmare? Ford Dealers Have To Choose

Buying EVs a dream but selling them a nightmare? Ford dealers have to choose

Ford dealers across the US have certain conditions that need to be met before the establishments can sell the all-electric vehicles from the brand.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 16:14 PM
File photo of a Ford Mach-E GT SUV.
File photo of a Ford Mach-E GT SUV.
File photo of a Ford Mach-E GT SUV.
File photo of a Ford Mach-E GT SUV.

Buying an electric vehicle (EV) is fast becoming an easy decisions for families in many parts of the world but is it business as usual for dealers? Not for a few. For many Ford dealers in the United States, the ‘conditions’ before becoming a Model E dealership are a bit too harsh and the balance may not exactly be fair.

Media reports have highlighted how Ford is asking its dealer network to put in place investments and to evolve, improve and innovate services before becoming a Model E dealership. Model E is one of three divisions under the Ford Motor Co. umbrella - apart from Ford Blue Oval and Ford Pro - and all fully battery-powered models fall under it.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As per an InsideEvs report, Ford dealerships wanting to transform into a Model E dealership have unit October 31 of this year to take one of three options - become a Model E Certified Elite dealership or a Model E Certified dealership or simply discontinue selling Model E vehicles from January of 2024. This third option means these dealerships won't be able to sell existing or upcoming all-electric models from the said date onwards.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

If a dealership chooses the first option, however, there needs to be two fast-charging DC options at the facility and a Level 2 charging station. One fast charger has to be open for public use. The second option means there should be one DC fast charger and it should be open for public use.

In the third instance, a dealership cannot sell Ford all-electric models for three years but can apply for becoming a Model E Certified or Certified Elite dealership again in 2025.

But while all of it may seem like a complicated process - and to some extent, it is, Ford claims it is backing its dealer partners at a time when EV companies like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid are following a direct-to-home model.

 

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 16:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ford EV Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India
Buying EVs a dream but selling them a nightmare? Ford dealers have to choose
Buying EVs a dream but selling them a nightmare? Ford dealers have to choose
Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
Ford Mustang 2023: First Look
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the new breed of iconic muscle car
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the new breed of iconic muscle car
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang range breaks cover at Detroit Auto Show
In pics: 2023 Ford Mustang range breaks cover at Detroit Auto Show

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city