BMW MINI teases all-electric crossover concept with new design language

BMW MINI has teased an all-electric crossover concept which will be released next month, and is embarking on a new design era with the introduction of its new Charismatic Simplicity design language. The brand's new design language will focus on reduction without compromise, digitalisation, sustainability and minimum carbon footprint. The new design language will be seen on the upcoming generation of the brand's models.

The new design language will give each MINI model an individual characteristic with reduced design, sustainable choice of materials, leather-free interior and chrome elements. The simplistic design will be created with the help of creative use of space. This will also extend an opportunity for MINI to electrify its powertrain to generate smooth driving pleasure without zero local emissions.

The electric crossover concept will be the first to fully preview the new design language for the next-generation all-electric model family. The concept will make its public debut by the end of July. The concept vehicle will showcase “technological innovations and progressive interpretation of individual mobility".

Key highlight of the new design will be the use of advanced LED technology in the taillights, providing the typical Union Jack design with a unique light signature for each model. "The future of MINI design is based on the courage and determination to shape change and stamp a distinctive and inimitable profile on the brand," says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design.

The cockpit of future electric MINI models too will use reduced design. The OLED technology for the fully digital display and control unit that were presented for the first time in the MINI Vision Urbanaut would offer more functions, and can be combined in a single control unit. This is presented in the archetypal MINI circular central instrument in the middle of the dashboard. The new design language will also retain analogue control units such as the toggle switches below the central interface.

