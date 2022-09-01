HT Auto
Ather Energy sells 6,410 scooters in August, records 297% YoY growth

Ather has witnessed strong sales growth with the launch of the updated 450X a few months back.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 15:15 PM
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India few months back with a host of updates.
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India few months back with a host of updates.
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India few months back with a host of updates.
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India few months back with a host of updates.

Ather Energy on Thursday announced that it sold 6,410 units in August 2022, registering a 297 per cent year-on-year growth. The EV manufacturer also said that it retained the position of leading EV OEM in Kerala with a 34 per cent market share in the state.

The EV company rolled out its 50,000th Ather 450X last month, which has been driving its sales momentum since the launch of the scooter. Also, in an attempt to increase its market presence, Ather Energy has expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of three new experience centres in Pune, Chennai and Ranchi.

Speaking about its sales performance, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said that the auto company registered its highest ever monthly sales last month. "We have registered the highest ever monthly sales figures, delivering 6410 scooters to our customers. The demand has always been strong, but we’ve been grappling with supply chain constraints. It is now that all the hard work on ramping up the supply chain is beginning to pay off, and we see growth in our production numbers. This growing momentum in production will ease the waiting period for deliveries, and that coupled with the ongoing distribution footprint expansion sets us up well for a great festive season," he further added.

Speaking about the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter, it packs a large 3.66 kWh battery pack instead of the 2.9 kWh battery pack carried by the previous model. The Ather 450 Gen 3 electric scooter is priced at 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India), whereas the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 electric scooter is priced at 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 14:41 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Ather 450X electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
