Ather Energy rolls out 50,000th unit of its electric scooters

It took a little over four years for the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy to hit the production milestone.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 15:13 PM
Ather Energy has hit a major production milestone as it rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its facility.
Ather Energy has hit a major production milestone as it rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its facility.
Ather Energy has hit a major production milestone as it rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its facility.
Ather Energy has hit a major production milestone as it rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its facility.

Ather Energy has rolled out the 50,000th electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Hosur. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer took around 50 months, or a little over four years, to achieve the landmark. The Bengaluru-based EV maker had launched its first electric scooter - Ather 450 - in 2018. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter, its latest model in the Indian market, last month.

Ather Energy, backed by Hero MotoCorp, had launched their second model Ather 450X in 2020. After two years, the EV maker decided to upgrade the model with the latest generation 450X Gen 3. It was launched at a starting price of 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.

Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter comes equipped with a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. It can offer maximum range of 146 kms on a single charge.

Ather 450X Gen 3 has renewed its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro. At a time when EV fire incidents seemed to have dented its upward sales trajectory in recent months, the electric scooter segment remains fiercely competitive with established players like Hero all set to launch its EV wing Vida later this year.

Ather Energy has its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It has a capacity to produce more than one lakh units every year. Ather Energy has the backing of Hero MotoCorp, and the facility is also supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy.

Ather Energy also provides high speed EV charging facility called the Ather Grid across the country. The company has installed more than 60 EV charging grids in Maharashtra. It currently has more than 350 charging stations across 38 cities and plans to install 5,000 fast chargers in the next three years.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 15:13 PM IST
