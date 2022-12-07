HT Auto
Ather 450X electric scooter gets extended battery warranty at just 1

Ather 450X electric scooter gets extended battery warranty at just 1

Ather Energy has announced ‘Ather Electric December’, it is a month-long program offering lucrative benefits, financing options and exchange schemes to its customers, for the first time ever. The manufacturer is also offering extended battery warranty at just 1. Otherwise, the owner would have to buy the extended battery for 6,999. The battery pack would be secured for two additional years, taking the warranty period to a total of five years. This is an introductory and limited-period offer and will only be applicable to customers purchasing the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in December 2022.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 14:50 PM
Ather 450X recently got an upgrade which is being called Gen 3. It gets more riding range and a wider tyre.
Ather has also introduced a financing scheme in partnership with IDFC Bank that offers a 48 month tenure. The down payment is as low as 5%, at 8.5% interest per annum, zero processing fee and instant loan approvals within 45 mins, making the EMIs extremely easy to afford. There is also an exchange program which will enable customers to trade in their petrol scooters through their Retail Partners. Customers can then adjust the trade-in value against their down payment for the Ather 450X. Consumers will enjoy an Exchange Value Bonus of INR 4000 and immediate on-the-spot valuation.

Ather also currently has their own charging network which is called “Ather Grid". As of now, the customers can get free access to Ather Grid till 31st December 2023 to customers buying the 450X and 450 Plus this month. Ather Grid provides fast charging facility that is rated for 1.5 km/min. Currently, there are 700+ Ather Grid points across India.

The company recently launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. The manufacturing facility will help the company expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum while ensuring quality. Ather Energy plans to strengthen its retail operations by expanding to new markets. The company plans to expand to around 150 Experience Centers in 100 cities by March 2023. It has also invested heavily in the charging infrastructure to provide a holistic experience to the rider community. Recently the company achieved the milestone of installing 700+ fast-charging stations across the country and plans to install 1400 Ather Grids by the end of FY23 to support the growth of the EV industry and facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 14:50 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450X Ather 450 Plus electric vehicles electric scooters
