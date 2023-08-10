HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450s Electric Scooter Launching Tomorrow. Key Things To Expect

Ather 450S electric scooter launching tomorrow. Key things to expect

Ather 450S is the new buzzword in the Indian electric vehicle market, which is slated to launch on August 11. It is slated to come as the most affordable electric scooter from Ather Energy and will compete with rivals like Ola S1 Air, which is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola Electric and is ready to launch on August 15. With the launch of the Ather 450S, Ather Energy is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather 450S will come as a toned-down version of the Ather 450X flagship scooter of the EV startup.
Ather 450S will come as a toned-down version of the Ather 450X flagship scooter of the EV startup.

Ather Energy has already revealed the pricing of the upcoming electric scooter. Also, the top speed and range of Ather's upcoming entry-level scooter have been revealed. The EV startup has already started accepting bookings for the scooter across India. Before it gets launched on August 11, here are some key facts to expect from the upcoming Ather 450S.

Identical design

Ather 450S is expected to come carrying an identical styling as the 450X. The sporty and sharp styling has been one of the key USPs of the Ather scooters and the EV maker will continue with that. The upcoming Ather 450S will get the same curvy front cowl with sporty-looking LED headlamps, sleek turn indicators, inverted C-shaped LED taillight, sporty black alloy wheels etc.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy 450s
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
₹ 72,065 - 91,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Leo
₹ 72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 74 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Different instrument cluster

The Instrument cluster of the new Ather 450S is going to be a non-touch LCD display compared to the 450X's fully touchscreen display. Expect some navigational difference to be there in the 450S compared to the navigational system of the 450X.

Smaller battery pack

In comparison to the 3.7 kWh battery pack of the Ather 450X, the upcoming 450S is expected to come equipped with a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, which would allow it to go 115 km range, as stated on the EV startup's website. Also, this battery will allow the scooter to run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X Ather Energy Ather 450S Ather 450X Ather Ather Energy electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.