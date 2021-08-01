XUV700 interior revealed, to get new UI Adrenox, 3D sound system and drive modes

Mahindra XUV700, one of the most anticipated launches this year, will be packed with several new features. In latest revelation, Mahindra has showcased the interior of the new XUV700, albeit partially, after the SUV's exterior look was leaked on Saturday sans camouflage.

The new-look interior of the XUV700 will be dominated by a massive digital display split between the new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the TFT digital driver display. The unit appears as single in the teaser video shared by the carmaker on social media.

The teaser video has revealed several new things about the upcoming XUV700 model. For starter, the SUV will get a new UI called Adrenox, the new AI-based voice command. It is also connected to Alex on-board. It will also get the new Sony 3D sound system as well.

The XUV700 will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel engine models will also offer drive modes. The drive modes available are called Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom, indicating that the new XUV700 could be an exciting prospect for driving enthusiasts too. Though it remains to be seen what these drive modes actually stand for when Mahindra officially launches the SUV.

Besides these revelations, several more aspects of the XUV700 interior is now confirmed through the teaser video. The SUV will come with dual-tone interior colour theme, body-hugging seats with adjustable headrests, horizontally positioned air con vents, push-button start, new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, rotary dials, huge central armrest and a cooled glovebox.

