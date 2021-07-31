Mahindra XUV700 spied fully undisguised: Things to note

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the new XUV700 in the Indian market and the SUV has now been spotted ahead of its official debut slated for the late-2021.

The new spy images reveal much-awaited details on the new XUV700. With the latest generation changes, the XUV700 has graduated to a bigger, bulkier profile. The previously found geometrically balanced shape has gone for a toss as the XUV tries to expand the cabin space, and meanwhile adopts a more comfort-oriented stance. Goes without saying, the XUV has, in a way, transitioned quite significantly to a bulkier offering, only a few steps away from being listed as a full-grown MPV.

(Also Read: SsangYong teases upcoming X200 SUV, looks like Mahindra Thar on steroids)

The longer stretched rear overhang is not to be missed that has allowed the homegrown automaker to adopt a bigger profile. With the new update, the car will also sport a range of updates in the form of new features and equipment.

Previously, Mahindra has confirmed features such as the Auto Booster Headlamp, Smart Pop-up Handles, Driver Attention Monitor and widest-in-segment roof. In addition, it has also recently confirmed new 'Smart Filter Technology' for its upcoming XUV700.

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine with 200 PS of maximum power output. In addition to this, the SUV could also sport the 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine churning out 185 PS of maximum power. The transmission options on the new XUV700 could include either a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The automaker has also mentioned that the XUV700 will also get a 4×4 variant.

When launched, expect the new 2021 Mahindra XUV700 to be priced upwards of ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.