World EV Day: Nissan India presents Leaf EV to Kapil Dev

Nissan India on Thursday, has announced that it gifted a Nissan Leaf EV to World Cup-winning legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The auto company claimed that it gifted the electric hatchback to Kapil Dev while celebrating World EV Day.

The automaker has posted an image on its social platforms showing Nissan India MD Rakesh Srivastava handing over the key of the electric car to Kapil Dev. Rakesh Srivastava said that Nissan is committed to innovation that helps the environment. “This World EV Day, we are pleased to have the legendary cricket captain Kapil Dev drive this message of sustainability in our all-electric Nissan Leaf," Srivastava further added.

While the Nissan Leaf EV is available in many markets around the world, in India it is yet to be launched. The carmaker previously announced that it would drive in the EV in India. However, the electric hatchback is yet to step into the Indian market.

With the Nissan Leaf EV presented to the legendary cricketer, it can be assumed that Nissan might bring in the Leaf EV for the mass buyers in India soon.

Priced at $27,400 in the US market, the current generation Nissan Leaf EV gets power from a 110 kW electric motor paired with a 40 kWh battery pack. It churns out 147 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. There is a high-performance variant that comes equipped with a 62 kWh battery pack.

The Indian electric car market is growing at a slow but steady pace. Automakers such as Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, MG Motor, Mercedes-Benz, Audi have already brought their respective products into the country. Tata Motors has tasted pretty good success with its Nexon EV. Nissan could be encouraged by seeing this trend.

Despite being present in the country for quite some time, Nissan is yet to grab a significant market share here. In the last few years, Nissan is trying to uplift its game in India with new and interesting products. Nissan Magnite compact is the latest example of that attempt. The Magnite compact SUV has seen a pretty good response from the buyers. Now, inspired by that, the automaker might step into the electric car segment that has growth potential.