Nissan Micra to go electric soon. Japanese carmaker offers first look

Nissan has showcased a new concept electric car based on the Micro hatchback. The Concept 20-23 prototype has been developed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Nissan Design Europe studio in London. Makoto Uchida, president and CEO of Nissan, visited NDE to unveil the EV concept which looks like a sports car. Although it is a concept EV, it offers a glimpse of what Micra in its electric avatar may look like when Nissan launches it sometime in 2025.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2023, 14:00 PM
Nissan Micra EV concept
Nissan has showcased this concept electric car which is inspired by the Micra hatchback once sold in India.
Nissan Micra EV concept
Nissan has showcased this concept electric car which is inspired by the Micra hatchback once sold in India.

Micra EV concept will be Nissan’s first big step to go all-electric in the next seven years. The Japanese auto giant has said that it will aim to manufacture only EVs by 2030 despite UK rolling back on deadline to ban petrol cars.

The Micro EV concept comes with a three-door setup with scissor doors on either side.. It carries an aerodynamic design at the front and rear with sporty-looking air intakes behind the front wheels. At the rear, it has a large single-piece spoiler and round-shaped LED taillights. Like the front, each of the rear lights consists of a thin upper and lower semicircular LED that contrasts with the square shapes of the lower part.

The roof of the car integrates a thin air intake, where it joins the head of the windshield, to provide ventilation to the occupants. The exterior gray paint has a textured finish that gives the impression of being carved from a single piece of metal.

The interior of the Mira EV concept is a futuristic mix of a basic EV as well as a racing car. There are a couple of digital screens on the dashboard. Between the two occupants are two metal bars that hold the center console.

The Micro EV Concept is based on the CMF-B EV platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The electric Micra is expected to be offered with two battery and powertrain options. Expect a 42 kWh battery pack for the entry variant which is said to be capable of generating 125 hp of power. The one with the larger 52 kWh battery pack can churn out 150 hp. Nissan says the Micro EV should be able to offer up to 421 kms in a single charge according to the WLTP.

