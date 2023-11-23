Nissan Qashqai and Juke EVs to be manufactured in UK, say reports

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor is likely to manufacture the electric versions of its two India-bound models Qashqai and Juke in United Kingdom. According to reports by British broadcaster Sky News, the Japanese carmaker will announce the development tomorrow, November 24. It is expected that these two models will be made at the carmaker's UK plant located in Sunderland. Both these models were showcased in India last year in their ICE avatar along with the new generation X-Trail SUV. Qashqai and Juke are expected to hit Indian roads soon.

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of UK, is expected to visit Nissan Motor's facility in northern part of the country on Friday. He is expected to be present when the announcement will be made by Makoto Uchida, CEO at Nissan Motor. Earlier in September, Nissan Motor had confirmed that two of its upcoming electric vehicles will be manufactured at its UK facility. According to reports cited by news agency Reuters, Nissan Motor is likely to invest $1.25 billion in UK to manufacture new electric vehicles. However, the carmaker is yet to confirm which two models will be manufactured there.

Nissan Motor showcased the ICE and hybrid versions of the Qashqai and Juke in India in October last year. The Juke is smaller in size compared to Qashqai, and could rival the likes of Creta and Seltos when launched in India. Qashqai could aim at the popularity of Harrier and others. The carmaker is currently testing the road feasibility of these models. The Qashqai has already been spotted on Indian roads during test runs.

Nissan offers the Qashqai SUV with petrol engine mated to a hybrid system. The 1.3-litre turbocharged engine can generate up to 140 bhp of power and 156 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by Nissan's Xtronic CVT gearbox. Nissan also offers a 1.5-litre unit mated to an ePower gearbox with Qashqai. This engine is capable of generating 156 bhp of power. Nissan Juke comes with a 1.00-litre petrol engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The engine can generate 115 bhp of power and up to 200 Nm of peak torque.

