HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Nissan Motor To Invest $1.4 Bn To Build Two New Evs In Uk Besides Qashqai, Juke And Leaf Evs

Nissan Motor to invest $1.4 bn to build two new electric cars in UK

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has confirmed that it will manufacture two new electric vehicles in United Kigdom. On Friday (November 24), the carmaker announced an investment of up to $1.4 billion (roughly converted to 7,533 crore) which will be focussed on producing electric avatars of two popular crossover models. Nissan confirmed reports that the two upcoming EVs will be electric versions of the Qashqai and Juke. Both models, offered as ICE, are currently manufactured at its Sunderland facility in UK.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Motor EV Sunderland
Nissan Motor has announced that it will manufacture two new electric cars at its Sunderland facility in UK at an investment of $1.4 billion. (REUTERS)
Nissan Motor EV Sunderland
Nissan Motor has announced that it will manufacture two new electric cars at its Sunderland facility in UK at an investment of $1.4 billion.

Nissan Motor recently showcased new EV concepts at the Japan Auto Show. The production versions of two of these models could be among the upcoming two EVs. First is the Nissan Hyper Urban Concept, a crossover EV. The second is called Nissan Hyper Punk Concept, an all-electric compact crossover. The third model is Nissan Chill-Out Concept, which was unveiled in 2021 and was reportedly the carmaker's first EV concept planned for production in Sunderland.

Nissan Motor showcased the ICE and hybrid versions of the Qashqai and Juke in India in October last year. The Juke is smaller in size compared to Qashqai, and could rival the likes of Creta and Seltos when launched in India. Qashqai could aim at the popularity of Harrier and others. The carmaker is currently testing the road feasibility of these models. The Qashqai has already been spotted on Indian roads during test runs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹ 8.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Earlier, British broadcaster Sky News had reported that the Japanese carmaker will work on the EV versions of the Qashqai and Juke at its Sunderland factory with fresh investments. Currently, the only electric car this facility manufactures is the Nissan Leaf. The Japanese auto giant has the ambition to go all-electric in Europe by the year 2030 with 19 new EV models. The carmaker had earlier set its targets to rival the likes of Tesla.

Announcing the investment plans in UK, Makoto Uchida, CEO at Nissan Motor said, “With electric versions of our core European models on the way, we are accelerating towards a new era for Nissan." Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of UK, said, “Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan."

Nissan's EV-focussed announcement comes months after Tata Motors announced investment of more than $5 billion to set up a battery manufacturing plant in UK to electrify Jaguar Land Rover fleet.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Qashqai Juke Nissan Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 270 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.