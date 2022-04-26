HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News What Is An Emissions Based Tax On Vehicles?

What is an emissions-based tax on vehicles? 

India has been mulling the idea of imposing emission-based tax since 2018.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 03:39 PM
An emission-based tax could boost India's EV industry. (Bloomberg)
An emission-based tax could boost India's EV industry. (Bloomberg)
An emission-based tax could boost India's EV industry. (Bloomberg)
An emission-based tax could boost India's EV industry.

In a world where vehicular carbon emissions have been drawing a lot of flak, several governments have been imposing a carbon tax or emission-based tax on vehicle owners. The UK along with some other countries have already imposed a carbon tax on vehicles, while India too has been mulling the idea since 2018. recently Lexus India has supported the concept of emission-based tax for vehicles.

(Also Read: Driving to Goa without permit? Be ready to pay 10,000 fine)

While it is a matter of debate if the carbon tax can offset the impact of vehicular emission or not, here are a quick look at the emission-based tax.

What is emission-based tax?

Under the carbon tax or emission-based tax regime, the government sets a price for vehicle buyers. While purchasing a vehicle, the buyer has to pay the amount of tax decided for each ton of greenhouse gas his or her vehicle emits. The tax is imposed on petrol and diesel vehicles. Vehicles with electric powertrains are exempted from paying the tax, while hybrid vehicles pay comparatively lower tax as their carbon emissions are lower due to the electric hybrid assist systems.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Emission-based tax in India

In India currently, there is no explicit carbon tax. However, the Indian government has been mulling the idea of imposing a carbon emission based taxation system that would impact the vehicle owners considering the fact the majority of Indian vehicle owners and buyers are inclined towards petrol and diesel vehicles. On the other hand, it would boost electric mobility in the country.

Centre for Legal Policy, a think tank has said that the cess should be linked to the quantum of carbon emissions and not the procurement of fuel itself. For automobiles, this would make the cess vary on the basis of the capacity of the greenhouse gas emission. Such a carbon tax could further boost India's EV industry.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 03:39 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle petrol diesel
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Isuzu Motors India rejigs top leadership
Isuzu Motors India rejigs top leadership
What is an emissions-based tax on vehicles?
What is an emissions-based tax on vehicles?
Toyota Innova Hycross nameplate registered in India. What it means?
Toyota Innova Hycross nameplate registered in India. What it means?
Audi to make Q4 e-tron's windowpanes from faulty car glasses
Audi to make Q4 e-tron's windowpanes from faulty car glasses
Nitin Gadkari urges sugar mill owners to focus on ethanol
Nitin Gadkari urges sugar mill owners to focus on ethanol

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city