Tesla Model Y has passed NHTSA safety tests, earning 5 stars in each category, just like the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model X and the previous Tesla Model S. In fact, when the Tesla Model 3 won with This rating in 2018, Tesla announced that the 3, S and X had the top 3 detailed scores in NHTSA testing history, in that order.

Model Y earned 5 stars in all NHTSA categories. Those categories are overall Front Star Rating, Front driver side, Front passenger side, Overall Side Star Rating, Side Barrier and Post Combined Ratings - Front Seat, Pole and Side Barrier Combination Ratings - Rear Seat, Side Barrier - Driver, Side Barrier - Rear Passenger, Side Post Overall Star Rating and Rollover star rating.

Large crumple zones, rigid body structure & low center of gravity really make a difference





The Model Y earned 5 stars (the maximum) in each of these categories. It also earned points for its standard driver assistance features: Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Imminent Crash Braking, and Dynamic Brake Assist.

Tesla this week has made its entry in the Indian market after registered its Indian arm by the name Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore. Tesla would soon start selling its electric vehicles in India. However, Tesla Model Y is unlikely to hit the Indian shores soon.

Tesla already has an established market in neighbouring China from where it is expected to bring in its cars to India initially. The carmaker is still in talks with several state governments to set up its own facility to produce locally made Tesla cars. However, for it to come up with an Indian version of its Gigafactory is still time away.

Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla is set to start its operations in the country in 2021 and would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand.

A latest report had suggested that the US electric vehicle giant will bring its best-selling and most affordable Model 3 to India by end of first quarter of FY 2021-22.

Tesla is expected to follow the direct sales model in India, just like in various international markets. The company will bank upon digital sales, without appointing any dealers here. The cars will be imported via the completely built unit (CBU) route and is likely to be priced from ₹55 lakh onwards.