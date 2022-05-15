HT Auto
Watch: Mercedes-Benz 300 SL wood model with gullwing doors and working latches

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL's overall sleek shape and sporty yet classy design make the two-seater coupe pleasing to look at.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 10:10 AM
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL wood replica comes with a host of working parts. (Image: Youtube/Woodworking Art)
Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is one of the most interesting looking cars the German luxury car brand has ever built. It is also one of the most important and best-looking cars from Mercedes-Benz. While the car is not in production anymore, a wood model of the 300 SL has recently caught our attention.

(Also read: Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada)

YouTube's Woodworking Art wants to capture the beauty of the Mercedes coupe through a wood-carved replica. The channel, which has made a number of wood-carved masterpieces and cool vehicles, said that it took a lot of time and meticulous work to complete every detail and moving part of the said classic sports car.

There is a lot to like about this wood-carved 300 SL replica but what we love the most is the fact that both the hood and trunk open, while the gullwing door works like the original model. The doors even have latches to mimic the iconic doors of the Mercedes coupe.

The 300 SL's overall sleek shape and the sporty yet classy design have made the two-seat coupe pleasing to look at. Only over a thousand units of the car were built, which made it a rare breed. However, only a few of them are currently in existence around the world.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL's road-legal version Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR recently made headlines when one of the two 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupes ever built was sold in an auction at a whopping amount of $142 million, which is twice the $70 million sticker price of a Ferrari 250 GTO. With this, the 1956 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupe became the world's most expensive car ever sold.

