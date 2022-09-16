HT Auto
Watch: Honda WR-V fails to impress in Latin NCAP crash tests, gets just one star

The Honda WR-V unit used in the tests are made in Brazil and come with two airbags and ESC as standard.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 10:07 AM
The Made-in-Brazil Honda WR-V compact crossover has secured a one-star crash rating in the latest round of Latin NCAP testing conducted. Although the car comes with two airbags and ESC as standards, these were clearly not enough to provide adequate security to the driver and occupants inside.

Tested for frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and ESC, the Honda WR-V left much to be desired from. The WR-V scored 41.03 per cent in Adult Occupant box, 40.66% in Child Occupant box, 58.82% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 48.84% in Safety Assist box. Additionally, Latin NCAP noted that the seatbelts inside do not meet its requirements of UN or FMVSS regulations. The lack of option to turn off passenger airbag was also one key reason for the low score in the Child Occupant Protection category.

The only two counts in which the Honda WR-V fared either well or satisfactorily was Passive Pedestrian Protection was good and ESC performance. “Latin NCAP strongly encourages Honda to improve the WR-V and soon bring again 5 star models to the region as the last time it happened was back in 2015," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman, also pointed to how the WR-V sold in Latin America needs to offer the same safety standards as is available on the model sold in other key markets. “We emphatically call on Honda to improve the safety performance of the popular cars being sold in our region, we deserve the same kind of safety that Honda offers to consumers in Japan and Europe."

This is a key point highlighted here in India by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as well. Speaking at an event earlier this week, he had highlighted how some manufacturers offer six airbags on their respective models produced locally but dispatched overseas, while restricting the airbags to two in the same models that are sold in the country.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 10:06 AM IST
Honda WR-V WR-V
