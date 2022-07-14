HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: After A Wooden Bugatti, Dad Builds A Wooden Tank For Son

Watch: After a wooden Bugatti, dad builds a wooden tank for son

The wooden battle tank uses functional sprockets and track.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM
The wooden battle tank is a functional one. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)
The wooden battle tank is a functional one. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)
The wooden battle tank is a functional one. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)
The wooden battle tank is a functional one. (Image: Youtube/ND - Woodworking Art)

A man from Vietnam shot into fame after building a wooden Bugatti for his son. The person built a wooden Bugatti Centodieci for his son. Now, the same person has made a wooden battle tank for his son. As he revealed, the man built a wooden version of his son's favourite battle tank from the video game World of Tanks. The tank comes as a functional one and it uses tracks and sprockets to move, instead of just wheels.

(Also Read: Wooden Tesla Cybertruck is here while wait for the real one still continues)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The person who happens to be a YouTuber started the project by building the frame of the tank and the wooden sprockets. He used actual metal sprockets to connect the tracks, while the wooden ones are just for aesthetics. The two tracks can move in both front and rear directions thanks to the two electric motors. These moving tracks allow the tank to perform real tank turns easily. The wooden tank even comes with a rotating cylinder at the centre. It gets a bazooka nozzle to complete the realistic visual appearance.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

However, the real tough job begins with the body panels and detailings, which have been made out of wood only. As the video suggests, the whole project took three months to complete. Besides the wooden panels, the tank also comes with metal frames and welded metal panels. With the detailing of the tank project, the three months seem justified.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: battle tank toy car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: After a wooden Bugatti, dad builds a wooden tank for son
Watch: After a wooden Bugatti, dad builds a wooden tank for son
Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit launched at ₹46,000
Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit launched at 46,000
Honda H-RV facelift debuts in Japan as ZR-V, gets e:HEV hybrid tech like City
Honda H-RV facelift debuts in Japan as ZR-V, gets e:HEV hybrid tech like City
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city