Volkswagen upgrades 2021 lineup of vehicles with new MIB3 infotainment system

Volkswagen has announced its changes for the 2021 model year. Across the lineup, most models are now equipped with the new MIB3 infotainment system. New driver-assistance features, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist, are offered on select Volkswagen models in the US for the first time.

The new MIB3 infotainment system features wireless App-Connect, with multi-phone pairing that can easily switch between devices, and enhanced voice recognition. The illuminated USB-C input connecter, first introduced on the previous generation, is now standard on all models with MIB3. Additionally, the MIB3 infotainment system features a redesigned navigation system (on equipped models), with simplified and enhanced map designs, intuitive route options, quick access to frequently visited locations, and advanced route management.

MIB3 also delivers SiriusXM’s newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform—SiriusXM with 360L. Available by subscription (three-month trial included), SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by delivering more channels, more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content, and smart “For You" content recommendations for better personalisation.

New for select MY21 models, Travel Assist enables partially-automated hands-on driving from 0 to 95 mph. Travel Assist can be activated by a button on the steering wheel, and uses the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist (Lane Assist) features to help to steer as well as accelerate and brake the vehicle in response to traffic and lane markings. This allows the driver to observe driving tasks while using minimal force on the wheel. It is the driver’s responsibility to continuously monitor the system, remain alert, and maintain control of the vehicle at all times. To ensure this, Travel Assist monitors the capacitive steering wheel to make sure the driver has their hands on it.

Also new for select MY21 models, Emergency Assist can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver is incapacitated. Emergency Assist constantly monitors the driver’s attentiveness by checking the input of their hands on the steering wheel. If the system does not detect driver input, a series of warnings (visual, audible, and brake jerks) will occur. If still no input is detected, Emergency Assist will slow the vehicle to a gradual stop in its own lane. Emergency Assist constantly monitors driver input and hand placement regardless of the status of other driver-assistance systems.

Arteon

The Arteon receives a redesign for the 2021 model year. Details will be forthcoming later in the year.

Atlas

Now on sale, the Atlas is available in eight trim levels for the 2021 model year—S, SE, SE w/ Technology, SE w/ Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. For the first time, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine is available on top trims, and all-wheel drive is available with both the turbocharged four-cylinder and VR6 engines.

As a mid-year update, 2021.5 models will upgrade to MIB3 infotainment systems on SE models and up, as well as introduce Travel Assist and Emergency Assist on SEL and SEL Premium trims.

Atlas Cross Sport

For the 2021 model year, the Atlas Cross Sport is available in eight trims—S, SE, SE with Technology, SE with Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium, and SEL Premium R-Line. SE models and higher are equipped with the new MIB3 infotainment system. SEL models and higher add Travel Assist and Emergency Assist.

Golf

The 2021 Golf is available in one well-equipped trim—the Golf TSI—and features no changes from MY20. The 2021 Golf is equipped with standard 16-inch aluminium-alloy wheels, KESSY® keyless access with push-button start, leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, a panoramic tilt-and-slide sunroof, and heated washer nozzles.

Golf GTI

The 2021 Golf GTI is available in three trims: S, SE, and Autobahn. With 2021 being the seventh generation’s final model year, every trim includes visual cues to signal the change—painted side view mirrors and a rear lip spoiler, both in glossy black. SE and Autobahn models feature the new MIB3 infotainment system as well as new designs for the standard 18-inch aluminium-alloy wheels.

Jetta

For the 2021 model year, the Jetta is offered in five trims: S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium.

The base S trim features a two-tone machined wheel design for the 16-inch aluminium-alloy wheels. SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trims offer standard contrast stitching for the steering wheel and shifter. SE and SEL trims also add a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat. SEL and SEL Premium trims feature the new MIB3 infotainment system.

Jetta GLI

The 2021 Jetta GLI is offered in two well-equipped trims—the S and Autobahn. The Autobahn trim adds a host of upscale features including the new MIB3 infotainment system Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), and High Beam Control (Light Assist).

Passat

For the 2021 model year, the Passat is offered in three trim levels: S, SE, and R-Line. All 2021 models are equipped with the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system, as well as a standard leather steering wheel, gearshift knob, and brake handle.

SE trims upgrade to standard 18-inch aluminium-alloy wheels and now include a standard sunroof. R-Line trims add upscale content including the Discover Media infotainment system with navigation, Fender® Premium audio, the Adaptive Front Lighting System, and Light Assist.

Tiguan

The 2021 Tiguan is offered in five trims: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, SEL, SEL Premium R-Line. S and SE trims feature new designs for the standard 17-inch aluminium-alloy wheels. The SE trim also welcomes new standard technology, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go, as well as the new MIB3 infotainment system. SEL Premium R-Line trims now offer a standard power passenger seat.